PM arrives in Kazan, starting trip to attend BRICS Summit

KAZAN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam arrived in Kazan city of Russia on Wednesday morning (local time), beginning his two-day trip to attend the expanded BRICS Summit, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, Chair of BRICS 2024.

Welcoming Chính and the Vietnamese delegation at the airport were the Prime Minister of Tatarstan, the First Deputy Mayor of Kazan, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi, among others.

This is the first time a head of the Vietnamese Government has attended the BRICS Summit, and also the first working trip to Russia by Chính which comes as both nations are preparing for the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year. It serves as a testament to the enduring Việt Nam-Russia friendship, opening up practical and effective opportunities that match the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng, Chính’s attendance at the summit is an important step in implementing Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations; being a friend, a reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community; as well as its policy of promoting and elevating multilateral diplomacy.

It strongly reaffirms Việt Nam’s proactive, active, and responsible spirit in addressing global issues; underscores the country’s commitment to promoting multilateralism, global solidarity, and the rule of law while raising the voice of developing nations for global peace, cooperation, and development.

Việt Nam's engagement in discussions on pressing global issues with major and emerging economies further affirms its position, role and stature, presenting a picture of a nation that is peaceful, cooperative, dynamic, and innovative. Through the event, Việt Nam will continue to deepen its cooperation with Russia and other countries. — VNS