Việt Nam to play active role at expanded BRICS Summit: Diplomat

HÀ NỘI — A high-ranking Vietnamese delegation led by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will actively participate in and make responsible contributions to the expanded BRICS (BRICS+) Summit in Kazan city of Russia from October 23-24, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng told the press.

According to Hằng, the summit, a pivotal event within the framework of cooperation between BRICS and developing countries, will be attended by leaders from member states and over 30 guest countries, including developing nations from various continents and several international organisations. PM Chính will attend as a guest at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Chair of BRICS 2024.

This year’s summit will feature a plenary session themed "BRICS and the Global South: Building a Better World Together". Leaders will discuss solutions to propel economic growth, enhance economic connectivity between BRICS and Global South countries, and strengthen cooperation in addressing global challenges. Key areas of focus will include new growth drivers such as the digital economy, green economy, circular economy, sci-tech and innovation.

Additionally, the discussions will centre on creating a balanced, effective and inclusive global governance ecosystem that heightens the role and voice of developing countries, she added.

The Deputy FM stressed that PM Chính's attendance at the summit is an important step in implementing Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations; being a friend, a reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community; as well as its policy of promoting and elevating multilateral diplomacy.

It strongly reaffirms Việt Nam's proactive, active and responsible spirit in addressing global issues; underscores the country’s commitment to promoting multilateralism, global solidarity, and the rule of law while raising the voice of developing nations for global peace, cooperation, and development.

Việt Nam's engagement in discussions on pressing global issues with major and emerging economies further affirms its position, role and stature, painting a picture of a nation that is peaceful, cooperative and dynamic.

Through the event, Việt Nam will continue to deepen its cooperation with Russia and other countries, she said.

This will be the first working trip to Russia by the Prime Minister, coming as both nations are preparing for the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year. It serves as a testament to the enduring Việt Nam-Russia friendship, opening up practical and effective opportunities that match the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

For other nations attending the summit, this presents an important opportunity for Việt Nam to continue advancing bilateral relations across various sectors, while also strengthening coordination at multilateral forums, she added. — VNS