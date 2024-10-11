Politics & Law
Vietnamese Deputy PM, FM meets with Russian FM in Laos

October 11, 2024 - 14:58
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn met with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov in Vientiane. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

VIENTIANE – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn met with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov in Vientiane, Laos, on Thursday on the occasion of their attendance at the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

At the meeting, Sơn affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to the Comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia. He thanked the Russian Government and people for promptly sharing and sending aid to help Việt Nam overcome the consequences of Typhoon Yagi.

For his part, Lavrov emphasised that Russia considers Việt Nam a priority partner in the region and wishes to develop cooperative ties with Việt Nam more practically and effectively to be commensurate with the two countries’ potential.

Discussing cooperation orientations in the coming time, the two sides agreed to continue to coordinate effectively in organising high-level and all-level exchanges and meetings; effectively maintain cooperation mechanisms, including the political consultation mechanism at the foreign ministerial level; and soon reach consensus and implement prioritised tasks in the coming period.

The two officials also agreed to continue considering and discussing measures to promote economic and trade cooperation, effectively exploiting the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU); striving to bring bilateral trade turnover to US$15 billion by 2030; effectively implementing cooperation in the fields of energy, science and technology, education - training and tourism; simplifying visa procedures for citizens of the two countries. The two sides agreed to continue discussing, removing obstacles, and facilitating investment projects and joint ventures between businesses of the two countries.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn met with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov in Vientiane. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Discussing international and regional issues of mutual concern, Lavrov emphasised that Russia supports ASEAN's central role and common stance on issues related to peace, stability and development in the region.

Sơn reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent stance that all disputes need to be resolved by peaceful measures, in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter. VNS

