Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Indian PMs meet on sidelines of ASEAN Summits

October 11, 2024 - 14:30
The two PMs concurred to continue promoting the exchanges of high-level visits and meetings in flexible forms, negotiating a bilateral free trade agreement soon
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday. VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANE – Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Vientiane, Laos.

PM Chính thanked the Indian Government leader for sending a letter of sympathy to and providing Việt Nam with 35 tonnes of goods worth US$1 million as emergency aid to support Typhoon Yagi-hit localities, which, he said, demonstrates the sound friendship, traditional relations, and the Comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

He expressed his delight at the practical outcomes of his recent state visit to India while speaking highly of the fact that the two sides are joining hands to realise the results of the trip.

Touching on future cooperation orientations, the two PMs concurred to continue promoting the exchanges of high-level visits and meetings in flexible forms, negotiating a bilateral free trade agreement soon, and increasing the frequency of direct flights between major cities of the two countries to facilitate trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchange cooperation.

Regarding regional and international issues, PM Modi commended the fine results of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, saying they will have a widespread impact on the region.

The two leaders agreed to continue supporting each other, working closely at regional and international forums, particularly at the UN, ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms, respecting the principles to ensure security, safety, and freedom of navigation and aviation, and peacefully handling disputes based on international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982. – VNS

