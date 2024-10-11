Japan provides US$2 million in urgent support to UNICEF and IOM for typhoon relief

HÀ NỘI – In the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, which struck northern Việt Nam on September 7, the Government of Japan announced a US$2 million contribution to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to support Việt Nam’s critical relief and early recovery efforts.

One million dollars will be spent on essential water, sanitation, hygiene and child protection services provided through UNICEF Việt Nam serving 21,251 people and the remainder will go to IOM Việt Nam to provide emergency shelter and non-food items to support more than 16,800 individuals in the hardest hit provinces.

“Việt Nam has a popular idiom Lá lành đùm lá rách literally translated to 'the good leaves protect tattered ones', showing solidarity and friendship). The Government of Japan intends to ensure that this funding will support the recovery amongst some of Việt Nam’s most vulnerable communities in hard-hit rural areas,” said Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam, Ito Naoki.

“This holistic approach of humanitarian assistance through trusted partners also will hopefully set a strong course for recovery. It is now more important than ever that we work quickly to achieve our collective vision of a strong, prosperous and resilient Việt Nam.”

This contribution will help address the urgent needs of children and families affected by the most devastating typhoon to hit the country in 70 years.

With widespread destruction across the northern provinces, the typhoon killed more than 300 people and destroyed or damaged more than 100,000 homes, schools and healthcare facilities.

Over 237,000 families have been displaced, an estimated 570,000 people lack access to safe water and sanitation and child protection risks have been exacerbated.

This funding will also play a catalytic role in facilitating broader multi-sectoral coordination, enhancing efforts across shelters, health, education and nutrition services to meet the comprehensive needs of children and families.

As part of the United Nations’ (UN) joint plan in cooperation with the Government of Việt Nam, UNICEF and IOM, support will be focused on supporting the most vulnerable children and families.

Despite all relief efforts, further support is essential to ensure safe spaces and access to essential services for affected populations. The funds provided by Japan will enable IOM and UNICEF to expand their reach and accelerate recovery efforts.

The Government of Japan's contribution will also address gender-based vulnerabilities by supporting the repair of sanitation facilities, improving lighting in evacuation centres and promoting the safety of women and girls through targeted interventions.

“This support from the Government of Japan comes at a pivotal moment when children and families in areas affected by the typhoon are facing unimaginable hardships,” said the UNICEF Representative to Việt Nam, Silvia Danailov.

“It will undoubtedly support communities in restoring access to WASH and essential child protection services that have been impaired, damaged or destroyed by the typhoon.”

Welcoming Japan’s contribution, Officer in Charge of IOM Việt Nam Mitsue Pembroke said: “The Government of Japan's contribution will fill critical immediate and longer-term gaps in shelter and non-food items (NFI). Through the Việt Nam Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership together with provincial and local authorities and actors, IOM will ensure coordinated efforts to support the most vulnerable individuals displaced from their homes, especially the economically marginalised, women, girls and persons with disabilities.”

Japan and Việt Nam have a long-standing partnership.

To date, the Japanese government has provided emergency relief, including water purifiers and plastic sheets for 2,000 families through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), as well as other emergency supplies through the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Center (AHA Center) and UNICEF.

Moreover, in terms of disaster prevention, Japan has experienced many natural disasters and has a wealth of knowledge.

With Japan's generous support, UNICEF and IOM are committed to helping families in northern Việt Nam rebuild their lives after this catastrophic climate event. Continued international support is vital as communities recover from the destruction of this deadly typhoon and work to build resilience against future natural disasters.

The Japanese government's assistance to date in response to Typhoon Yagi has been disaster relief goods for 2,000 families, including water purifiers and plastic sheets.

The country also provided disaster relief goods via the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Centre (AHA Centre) with about 2,000 family kits, 1,000 shelter repair kits, 1,000 kitchen sets and 3,000 personal hygiene kits, with a total value of about $250,000, of which Japan provided approximately $230,000 through the Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund (JAIF).

In addition, provision of disaster relief goods through UNICEF included 850 water tanks worth $70,000. — VNS



