Deputy PM hails Germany - ASEAN Parliamentary Friendship Group’s performance

BERLIN —Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc on Friday held a working session with Chairwoman of the Germany-ASEAN Parliamentary Friendship Group Gabriele Katzmarek as part of his trip to Germany to attend the Hamburg Sustainability Conference.

The Deputy PM appreciated the role and support of Katzmarek and the group in promoting the relations between Germany and ASEAN as well as Việt Nam, saying it has played an important part in enhancing the friendship and cooperation between the German parliament and its ASEAN counterparts, for the peace and prosperity of both regions.

He asked the lawmakers to encourage the German parliament to support Việt Nam in strengthening its comprehensive cooperation with the European Union, and to expedite the ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), thus creating a new impetus for trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Phớc also urged them to support boths governments in enhancing collaboration in the areas of their strength and demand, such as trade, investment, education and training, high technology, health care, and labour.

Katzmarek and the lawmakers lauded Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements and international integration, as well as its increasingly important role and position in the region.

They affirmed that Germany treasures its relations with countries in the Indo-Pacific region in general and with Việt Nam in particular, as reflected through the Việt Nam visits by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in November 2022 and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in January 2024.

The two sides agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in areas like trade and investment, science and technology, renewable energy, health care, and pharmaceuticals, especially vocational training in line with German standards, and labour, as Việt Nam has an abundant young workforce, while Germany faces a labour shortage.

They also agreed to strengthen collaboration at multilateral forums, contributing to maintaining peace, addressing global challenges, and promoting sustainable development and prosperity worldwide.

Regarding situation in the East Sea, both sides shared the view on the need to solve disputes by peaceful peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), for peace, stability, and freedom of navigation in the region. — VNS