Vietnamese, Australian PMs agree to strengthen cooperation in various fields

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese vowed to enhance cooperation between the two countries, for peace, stability, and cooperation in the region, in their meeting in Vientiane on Friday.

At the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, Chính appreciated Australia’s support to Việt Nam in overcoming the consequences of Typhoon Yagi.

The two leaders noted with pleasure the fruitful developments of the bilateral relations over the past time, and discussed cooperation orientations for the time ahead.

They consented to maintain all-level delegation exchanges and meetings, continue effectively implementing the Việt Nam-Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy (EEES), and promote collaboration in security-defence, labour, education-training, agriculture, science-technology, tourism, locality-to-locality connectivity, and people-to-people exchange, among other spheres.

The PMs also agreed to further instruct ministries and agencies of the two countries to effectively implement the cooperation agreements reached by their leaders over the past time.

PM Albanese affirmed that Australia attaches importance to strengthening its relationship with Việt Nam, noting the upgrade of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership marks a new chapter in the relations.

Australia will continue to prioritise its official development assistance (ODA) to Việt Nam, particularly in the areas where Việt Nam has demand, such as climate change adaptation, energy transition, digital transformation, and digital economy, he pledged.

PM Chính suggested Australia contribute more to promoting dialogue, cooperation, and trust-building through ASEAN-led mechanisms, on the basis of respect for ASEAN's centrality as well as consultation with the bloc.

These efforts would help ensure peace, stability, and development in the region and the world at large, he said, calling on Australia to continue its support for ASEAN's efforts in narrowing the development gap, as well as its assistance to sub-regional cooperation, including the Mekong sub-region. — VNS