Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Australian PMs agree to strengthen cooperation in various fields

October 11, 2024 - 14:37
The PMs also agreed to further instruct ministries and agencies of the two countries to effectively implement the cooperation agreements.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Vientiane on Friday. VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese vowed to enhance cooperation between the two countries, for peace, stability, and cooperation in the region, in their meeting in Vientiane on Friday.

At the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, Chính appreciated Australia’s support to Việt Nam in overcoming the consequences of Typhoon Yagi.

The two leaders noted with pleasure the fruitful developments of the bilateral relations over the past time, and discussed cooperation orientations for the time ahead.

They consented to maintain all-level delegation exchanges and meetings, continue effectively implementing the Việt Nam-Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy (EEES), and promote collaboration in security-defence, labour, education-training, agriculture, science-technology, tourism, locality-to-locality connectivity, and people-to-people exchange, among other spheres.

The PMs also agreed to further instruct ministries and agencies of the two countries to effectively implement the cooperation agreements reached by their leaders over the past time.

PM Albanese affirmed that Australia attaches importance to strengthening its relationship with Việt Nam, noting the upgrade of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership marks a new chapter in the relations.

Australia will continue to prioritise its official development assistance (ODA) to Việt Nam, particularly in the areas where Việt Nam has demand, such as climate change adaptation, energy transition, digital transformation, and digital economy, he pledged.

PM Chính suggested Australia contribute more to promoting dialogue, cooperation, and trust-building through ASEAN-led mechanisms, on the basis of respect for ASEAN's centrality as well as consultation with the bloc.

These efforts would help ensure peace, stability, and development in the region and the world at large, he said, calling on Australia to continue its support for ASEAN's efforts in narrowing the development gap, as well as its assistance to sub-regional cooperation, including the Mekong sub-region. — VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

PM Chính praised Australia as 'sincere friend, reliable partner' in relations with ASEAN

Vietnamese PM appreciated Australia’s continued strong support for ASEAN’s common stance on the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), resolving disputes peacefully, and efforts to finalise an effective, substantive Code of Conduct (COC), in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS, contributing to turning the East Sea into a sea of peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, UK foster auditing cooperation

Auditor General Ngô Văn Tuấn asked for NAO’s increased cooperation and experience sharing in areas of its strengths such as financial audit, performance audit, quick investigation, and external audit of international organisations through conducting high-level visits.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom