PM meets with representatives of Vietnamese community in Russia

KAZAN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy, Consulate General, and community in Russia on October 23 as part of his trip to the country to attend the expanded BRICS Summit.

At the meeting in Kazan, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi briefed the Government leader on the embassy’s efforts in consolidating and enhancing the Việt Nam-Russia relations in the new situation, saying it has raised various initiatives to strengthen the bilateral ties, especially in economy and trade, while taking measures in support of businesses.

Participants stressed the more than 70,000-strong community has always looked towards the homeland, and shared the view that ample room remains for the two countries to boost their cooperation.

They called on the Vietnamese Party and State to continue cooperation activities with Russia, particularly in economy, education-training, science-technology, and tourism, take solutions to remove obstacles to payment methods and foster logistics, and increase flights between the two countries.

They also noted their hope for solutions that will provide them with more information about the homeland’s situation and the development of a database on Vietnamese people living abroad.

PM Chính expressed his delight at the development of the Vietnamese community in Russia and praised their self-reliance, resilience and national spirit.

Reflecting on the enduring bilateral relationship, particularly in labour and education cooperation, he noted that Việt Nam has over 40,000 students and postgraduates who studied in the former Soviet Union and current Russia across various fields.

The Vietnamese community in Russia, he said, has made remarkable strides, achieving success in all areas and demonstrating unity and intellectual prowess. Their contributions have been contributing to promoting Việt Nam's image and values of the Vietnamese people in the host country.

The leader expressed his desire for the second, third and subsequent generations of Vietnamese in Russia and around the world to develop both in number and quality, while they are respected and protected in terms of legitimate rights and interests, thereby helping to strengthen the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Informing the Vietnamese community about the home country's situation, PM Chính said that amid complicated and unpredictable developments of the world situation, Việt Nam still firmly maintains its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity with strengthened security and defence potential, macroeconomic stability, positive growth, controls inflation. He noted that the improved investment and business environment, and foreign investment attraction are bright spots in the country’s development.

Việt Nam has risen to the 35th place in the world economy and ranked in the top 20 economies in terms of international trade, the PM stressed.

Party-building work has been given much attention, especially when Việt Nam is actively preparing for Party Congresses at all levels, towards the 14th National Party Congress, he said.

PM Chính also pointed out the country’s positive results in foreign affairs, international cooperation, social security, storm recovery efforts and the programme to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses by 2025.

Affirming that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation, he said that the Party and State always protect the legitimate and legal rights and interests of overseas Vietnamese, strive to build a stronger Vietnamese community and issue policies for overseas Vietnamese.

On this occasion, PM Chính praised the Vietnamese Embassy and Consulate General in Russia for their efforts in promoting the Việt Nam - Russia relations, as well as caring for, building and protecting the Vietnamese community in Russia. — VNS