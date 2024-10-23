ASEAN pledges to work with countries towards a nuclear weapon-free world

NEW YORK — Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN) Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang has reaffirmed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)'s commitment to the target of a nuclear weapon-free world.

Speaking on behalf of ASEAN at a debate on nuclear weapons of the UN General Assembly’s Committee on Disarmament and International Security (First Committee) which was held in New York from October 18-22, Giang emphasised that ASEAN attaches great importance to multilateralism and international cooperation in nuclear weapon disarmament and non-proliferation.

Regarding the central role of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Giang said that ASEAN countries expect the upcoming review cycle of the treaty to achieve practical results, creating an important driving force towards the comprehensive and complete disarmament.

In addition, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) is also a historic agreement that contributes to gradually achieving this goal, the ambassador said.

On this occasion, Giang reiterated ASEAN's call for nuclear-weapon states to fulfill their obligations and commitments on disarmament with a roadmap and specific actions, and to continue signing and ratifying the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) so that it can soon come into effect.

Highlighting the importance and contributions of nuclear-weapon-free zones to the global non-proliferation and disarmament mechanism, Giang emphasised that ASEAN is committed to maintaining a nuclear-weapon-free Southeast Asia through the Southeast Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ).

ASEAN welcomes nuclear-weapon states to sign and ratify the “full package” of the treaty’s protocol, and will continue efforts to join hands with the remaining countries to promote the settlement of pending issues in accordance with the objectives and principles of this treaty, he said.

The ASEAN countries highly appreciated the results of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in recent times in promoting the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, Giang said, affirming that ASEAN will continue to actively and constructively discuss with other countries in the First Committee to realise the goal of a nuclear weapon-free world.

In a national speech at the debate, the Vietnamese delegation pledged to fully implement its obligations on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, along with relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Việt Nam appreciates the role and cooperation with the IAEA in the field of nuclear use for peaceful purposes, and it will continue to work with the ASEAN member countries to exchange with nuclear weapon nations, urging them to join the SEANWFZ, towards building a peaceful, stable and prosperous Southeast Asian region. — VNS