Second Việt Nam-Laos border defence friendship exchange ends in success

SƠN LA — The second Việt Nam-Laos border defence friendship exchange concluded on Wednesday with remarkable success.

The two-day event, held in Việt Nam's northern mountainous province of Sơn La and Laos' Houaphanh province, witnessed a series of landmark moments. The first day saw the planting of a symbolic friendship tree at the Long Sap border gate in Sơn La, visits to a joint cross-border crime prevention drill and a guard station, and the inauguration of a new classroom area at Long Sap Semi-Boarding Ethnic Primary and Secondary School. Talks culminated in the signing of a cooperation agreement, followed by a political exchange and interactions among young military officers.

On Wednesday, a Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang was warmly greeted by Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath at the Pahang border gate in Houaphanh province.

In a formal ceremony, both ministers saluted and repainted a border marker, planted another friendship tree, and observed a joint land patrol by the two countries' border security forces.

The delegations then visited Pahang Primary and Secondary School where they presented gifts and spread joy to students.

A highlight of the day was the groundbreaking ceremony of a new camp for the Lao People’s Army's Border Guard Company 214, a gift from the Việt Nam People's Army.

The exchange has not only strengthened practical cooperation between border protection forces but also fostered economic growth and people-to-people exchanges. It is a testament to both nations’ commitment to building a border line of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation, and development. — VNS