Việt Nam's candidacy to int'l sea law tribunal to contribute to rule at global level: Ambassador

NEW YORK — Việt Nam’s candidacy to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026-2035 tenure aims to contribute further to the efforts in strengthening the rule of law globally, according to Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN).

Attending a recent debate on the rule of law at the national and international levels, held by the Sixth Committee on Legal Affairs of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Giang said that continuing its active participation in international legal forums, Việt Nam has, for the first time, nominated Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Lan Anh, Director of the East Sea Institute, to stand for election to the organisation.

On the basis of respecting geographical representation and inclusive participation, as well as gender equality in multilateral mechanisms and international legal bodies, Việt Nam calls on other UN member states and agencies to continue implementing capacity-building support programmes aimed at empowering women from all regions, especially those from developing countries, to create opportunities for them to make more significant contributions to international law.

The responsibility to promote and maintain the rule of law at all levels must be shared by all UN member states, as this is key to building trust, enhancing commitment, and reinforcing multilateralism, Giang stated.

As a nation that places great importance on adhering to international law and the UN Charter, Việt Nam appreciates the recent efforts by the international community to advance the rule of law in response to emerging global challenges, including the building of new international treaties on cybercrime, international tax cooperation, and many other critical issues affecting international life, he said, adding that the country has actively participated in these processes and achieved significant results in improving its legal framework and domestic judicial system.

A founding member of the UNCLOS Group of Friends, Việt Nam together with other countries is actively celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Convention's entry into force, the diplomat stated, stressing the importance of protecting the universality, unity, and integrity of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in global sea and ocean governance.

He affirmed Việt Nam's firm stance that all disputes must be solved through peaceful means, in accordance with international law. From this point of view, the country expresses concern over recent developments in the East Sea, calling on all parties involved to fulfill their obligations under UNCLOS, respect the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), exercise restraint, peacefully address disputes, and respect diplomatic and legal processes.

Việt Nam is committed to fully implementing the DOC and will continue to actively join other countries to promptly finalise a substantive, effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) that is consistent with international law, including UNCLOS. — VNS