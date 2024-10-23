State, NA leaders visit exhibition on journal pupularising first general election

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Party and State leaders as well as NA deputies on Wednesday visited an exhibition featuring the “Nhật báo Quốc hội (National Assembly Daily) with the first general election (in 1946).

The exhibition, held by the NA Office to mark the 80th anniversary of the first Election Day of the Vietnamese National Assembly (January 6, 1946), is organised on the sidelines of the ongoing eighth session of the 15th NA.

Participants were introduced to the foundation and development of the Nhật báo Quốc hội and 15 editions of the newspaper.

The first general election to the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, took place on January 6, 1946, marking a significant historical milstone, opening the process of building a new democratic regime in the country.

The success of the election had the contribution of the revolutionary press, including the Nhật báo Quốc hội.

The special journal was published in a short time from December 17, 1945 to January 6, 1946, aiming to popularise the objectives and meaning of the election, guiding and encouraging the masses to join the election as candidates and voters.

It also refuted the distortions of the opposition forces aimed at sabotaging the election. Despite its short operation time in 21 days with only 15 editions, the journal made great contributions to communications activities for the election. — VNS