Foreign leaders extend congratulations to Vietnamese State President

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of countries around the world have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Lương Cường on his election as State President of Việt Nam.

Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un said that Cường's assumption of great responsibility as the State President of Việt Nam demonstrates the trust and expectation of the Communist Party and the people of Việt Nam.

The DPRK leader firmly believed that the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two Parties as well as between Việt Nam and the DPRK will be strengthened and developed for the cause of socialism and the interests of the people of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his belief that under the leadership of Cường, Việt Nam will continue to develop and enhance its position in the international arena. The Korean President affirmed that he will continue to exchange and cooperate closely to elevate the Việt Nam - RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new height, contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru emphasised that Việt Nam is a long-time friend of Japan, and the two countries share good friendship and a long history of exchanges. He affirmed that the two countries have become indispensable partners in all fields, in which exchanges and visits between high-ranking leaders of the two countries have taken place vibrantly. PM Ishiba expressed his desire to further deepen the cooperative relationship with Việt Nam and looked forward to meeting Cường soon.

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh believed that under the leadership of Cường, the Vietnamese people will continue to make glorious achievements. The President said he will closely cooperate with Cường to develop the Mongolia-Việt Nam Comprehensive Partnership to a new stage, in line with the interests of the people of Mongolia and Việt Nam.

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Moros, on behalf of the Venezuelan Government, congratulated Cường, affirming that leaders of the two countries will continue to make efforts to consolidate and strengthen the Venezuela-Việt Nam relationship as per President Hồ Chí Minh's testament.

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko sent a letter of congratulations, while President Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Vice President of Nicaragua Rosario Murillo co-cabled a congratulatory message, and King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf also sent a message of congratulations to State President Lương Cường. — VNS