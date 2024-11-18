Việt Nam, Brazil agree to upgrade bilateral relations to Strategic Partnership

RIO DE JANEIRO – Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, during which the two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership and issue a joint statement on the upgrade of the ties.

Looking back at the bilateral relationship over the past 35 years, PM Chính affirmed that it has been built and developed on five fundamental pillars: shared ideals and trust, cultural affinity, complementary nature of the two economies, sincere and warm sentiments, and aspirations for peace and development.

The two countries have witnessed robust development in relations across various domains, including the regular exchange of delegations at all levels, sustainable growth in economic – trade ties, and close coordination at multilateral forums.

President Lula da Silva acknowledged PM Chính’s proposals regarding Brazil's recognition of Việt Nam's market economy status, as well as the early initiation of negotiations for a free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) in 2025 so as to bring practical benefits to both sides and contribute to each country's development.

The leaders asked the two foreign ministries to promptly develop and finalise the detailed contents of the Việt Nam-Brazil Strategic Partnership framework at the earliest possible time.

They reached consensus on joining hands to carry out measures enhancing bilateral ties to align with the new framework, including delegation exchanges at all levels, the effective implementation of the documents signed during PM Chính’s visit in 2023, and cooperation in such areas as high technology, digital transformation, energy transition, biofuel, environmental protection, and climate change response.

Speaking highly of the significance of defence – security cooperation, they unanimously agreed to bolster collaboration in military officer training, defence industry and trade, military medicine, and peacekeeping operations, among others.

Touching on regional and international issues, they concurred to step up cooperation in global governance, the reform of the UN, poverty alleviation and climate change response. They also held that international disagreements and disputes should be settled via peaceful means and based on international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Regarding PM Chính’s attendance at the G20 Summit, President Lula da Silva expressed his belief that, with a positive and dynamic foreign as well as development experience and being a responsible nation in the international political, economic and cultural affairs, the Vietnamese delegation will make contributions to the success of the event, enhancing its position and affirming its role in addressing global issues by leveraging its strengths and experience in various fields.

PM Chính took the occasion to convey Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường’s invitations to President Lula da Silva to visit to Việt Nam in 2025, which he accepted with pleasure. VNS