State President meets with leaders of economies at APEC Leaders’ Week

LIMA — On the sidelines of the APEC 2024 Leaders’ Week in Peru, State President Lương Cường held separate meetings with leaders of China, the US, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Canada, and Russia, on Friday (local time).

In his meeting with Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Cường conveyed regards from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to the Chinese top leader.

He congratulated China on the great and historical achievements by the Communist Party of China (CPC), the state and the people under the leadership of Xi over more than a decade of the "new era", particularly since the 20th Congress of the CPC.

Việt Nam considers developing cooperation and friendship with China a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multilateralisation, the Vietnamese leader affirmed.

For his part, the Chinese top leader extended the best wishes to Vietnamese key leaders and congratulated Cường on his election as the President of Việt Nam.

He affirmed that China always considers relations with Việt Nam a priority in its policy of neighborhood diplomacy, and supports Việt Nam in successfully organising the 14th National Party Congress. He invited the Vietnamse President to visit China at an appropriate time.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at and highly valued the positive developments in relations between the two Parties and the two countries in recent times, particularly following Xi's successful visit to Việt Nam in December 2023, and his Vietnamese counterpart Tô Lâm's China visit in August this year.

In his discussion with US President Joe Biden, President Cường stated that Việt Nam regards the US as a strategically important partner. He expressed satisfaction at the positive achievements after a year of implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

He also hailed Biden's leadership and contributions to the development of Việt Nam-US relations in recent years.

Biden congratulated Cường on his new position, reaffirming that the US treasures its relationship with Vietnam, as well as supports a strong, independent, resilient, and prosperous Việt Nam.

In his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cường emphasised that Việt Nam always values and seeks to further develop the friendship and strategic partnership with Malaysia.

He took the occasion to convey the Vietnamese Party chief's regards to the Malaysian King and Queen.

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Cường on his new position and affirmed Việt Nam’s significance as a key partner in the region.

He called for both countries to strengthen their ties and elevate bilateral relations by broadening and deepening cooperation across various sectors.

Meeting Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong, Cường suggested further enhancing cooperation mechanisms in politics, diplomacy, trade, defence, security, culture, education, science, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Wong praised Việt Nam as a major partner of Singapore within ASEAN and agreed with the Vietnamese State leader on the deepening of collaboration in strategically important areas for both nations.

Meeting Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Cường suggested the close coordination for effective implementation of the Việt Nam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Action Plan for the 2024-27 period.

PM Albanese reaffirmed Australia’s respect for Việt Nam’s role and position and invited Cường to visit Australia at an appropriate time.

Both leaders agreed to strengthen political trust, maintain exchanges at high and all levels, and bolster cooperation in multilateral frameworks such as the UN, APEC, and ASEAN.

At the meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Cường thanked Canada for supporting Việt Nam in overcoming the consequences of Typhoon Yagi.

The two sides rejoiced at the robust development of Việt Nam-Canada relations. Both leaders emphasised their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties based on mutual respect and shared benefits.

PM Trudeau noted increasing interest from Canadian businesses in economic, trade, and investment cooperation with Việt Nam, particularly in emerging areas such as innovation, digital transformation, and green development.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy PM Alexei Overchuk reiterated the country’s priority of fostering substantive and effective ties with Việt Nam, reflecting their traditional friendship and potential.

Cường reaffirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia. The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in economy, trade, energy, science, technology, education, and tourism.

At all meetings, leaders underscored the importance of multilateralism and multilateral frameworks in which their countries are members, including APEC. — VNA/VNS