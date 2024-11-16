Vietnamese President meets with Indonesian counterpart

HÀ NỘI – State President Lương Cường had a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Lima on November 15 (local time) on the occasion of his attendance at the APEC 2024 Leaders’ Week Peru, during which they agreed to further elevate the bilateral relations.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive development of the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Indonesia. They agreed to work together to further strengthen the bilateral relationship, making it more robust, comprehensive, and substantive.

Cường congratulated Subianto on his election as President of Indonesia, showing his belief that with his reputation and extensive experience, the Indonesian leader will lead his country to successfully achieve its policy priorities, bringing prosperity and happiness to its people, and further improve the nation’s prestige and position in the international arena.

For his part, Subianto emphasised that his country always attaches importance to its cooperation and friendship with Việt Nam – its sole strategic partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He said he hopes to continue collaboration on measures to strengthen relations with Việt Nam across areas.

Discussing future cooperation orientations, the leaders agreed to lift the bilateral relations to a new height, towards the celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam-Indonesia diplomatic ties and 80 years of the National Day of both nations in 2025.

The Indonesian side agreed to expand economic cooperation, aiming to raise the two-way trade to 18 billion USD. It also pledged to facilitate access for Việt Nam's agricultural, aquatic, and Halal products to the Indonesian market, and expedite negotiations for signing a rice trading agreement between the two countries.

Indonesia also acknowledged Việt Nam's efforts to minimise illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities. It agreed to explore innovative measures to promote fisheries cooperation based on mutual benefit and the friendship between the two nations.

Exchanging views on regional and international issues of common concern, the two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination and to support each other at regional and international forums and organisations, including ASEAN, the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

Regarding the East Sea-related issues, the two sides underscored the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea; resolving disputes through peaceful measures; and promoting substantive and effective negotiations on a Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea in accordance with international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in 1982. VNS