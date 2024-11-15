Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

PM calls on whole society, teachers, education sector to enter era of nation's rise

November 15, 2024 - 22:11
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on November 15 called on the whole society to join hands with teachers and the education sector in nurturing owners of the future, especially when Việt Nam is preparing to enter a new era - the era of the nation's rise.

 

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with outstanding teachers across the country in 2024 on the occasion of the anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20). VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on November 15 called on the whole society to join hands with teachers and the education sector in nurturing owners of the future, especially when Việt Nam is preparing to enter a new era - the era of the nation’s rise.

Meeting with outstanding teachers across the country in 2024 on the occasion of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20), the PM affirmed that, towards the new era, education remains the top national policy and teachers continue to play a decisive role in the education cause.

The PM praised teachers and the education sector for overcoming difficulties and challenges and making many great achievements during the past time. Particularly, when implementing the Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress and Resolution No. 29-NQ/TW of the Central Party Committee, the education and training sector has achieved important results, actively contributing to improving people's knowledge, nurturing talents, and promoting industrialisation, modernisation and international integration.

He said that in the coming time, the education and training sector must be reformed more fundamentally and comprehensively to properly meet the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the strong development of digital technology and artificial intelligence.

The government leader hoped that Việt Nam's education and training can reach the advanced level of the Asian region by 2030 and the advanced level of the world by 2045.

To that end, the PM requested ministries, agencies and localities to continue to pay attention to the education and training sector and improve the quality of teaching and learning.

He asked relevant agencies to perfect the law on teachers, create institutional breakthroughs and a solid legal basis for the development of the education sector in general, and the teaching staff in particular, in accordance with the direction of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who asked for a law that can inspire teachers to work and create favourable conditions for them to devote themselves.

The PM also asked relevant agencies to effectively mobilise and use resources to invest in school facilities, prevent school violence, and continue to build and develop school culture.

PM Chính emphasised the need to improve the quality of the teaching staff and cadres working in the education and training sector. He asked agencies to review and perfect the recruitment, employment and remuneration mechanisms and policies so that teachers can enjoy salaries commensurate with their efforts, especially preschool teachers, those working in remote, isolated and difficult areas, teachers teaching in arduous and hazardous professions.

In particular, it is necessary to promptly address the shortage or surplus of teachers in particular areas.

He said there must be better mechanisms to mobilise resources from the State, society, and other legitimate resources to improve the quality of educational institutions, so that the teaching staff is increasingly qualified, comprehensive, and loves their profession, ensuring suitability and adaptation to the international integration situation.

Meanwhile, each teacher should be a shining example of maintaining good morality, constantly studying, accumulating knowledge and experience to improve professional qualifications, applying science and technology, seeking new approaches in teaching and learning.
Those will help to make each lesson truly useful and interesting, and each school day truly a happy day, the PM said. VNS

