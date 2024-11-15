Việt Nam, Czech look forward to 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

PRAGUE – State Vice President of Việt Nam Võ Thị Ánh Xuân met with high-ranking Czech leaders on November 14 as part of her official visit to the Czech Republic from November 13-16, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation in anticipation of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1950-2025).

During her meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel and her talks with Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil, both sides highlighted the positive development of their traditional friendship across various fields.

The Czech side emphasised that Việt Nam is a key partner and a potential market in Southeast Asia, noting the 2025 anniversary is an ideal opportunity to enhance high-level delegation exchanges and advance the bilateral cooperation.

Xuân noted Vietnamese people’s gratitude to the Czech people for their support during their past struggles for national independence and reunification, as well as the present cause of socio-economic development and international integration. She affirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to strengthening its traditional friendship with the Czech Republic, a prominent partner in Central and Eastern Europe.

In the realm of economic cooperation, the two countries agreed to continue the effective implementation of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). Xuân called on the Czech Republic to urge other EU countries to ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement and the European Commission to remove its "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood exports related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Both sides noted that many Czech businesses are keen to expand investments in Việt Nam, with Skoda Group currently building an automobile manufacturing plant in Quảng Ninh. Việt Nam’s focus on digital transformation, green transition, and climate change adaptation presents new opportunities for Czech enterprises.

For labour and education, the official suggested the Czech Republic consider signing a bilateral labour cooperation agreement to facilitate visa access for Vietnamese students and tourists. Both sides also agreed to advance cooperation in traditional areas like science and technology, defence and security, culture, and tourism, including exploring a direct flight route to foster people-to-people exchanges.

With regard to international issues, the two sides agreed to continue coordinating and supporting each other at multilateral forums, underscoring the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and resolving disputes peacefully in line with the United Nations Charter and international law.

Earlier, on November 13, Xuân held bilateral meetings with Jaroslav Vitek, Vice President of the Czech-Vietnam Friendship Association, and Petr Simunek, Vice President of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia.

Vitek praised Việt Nam’s development achievements and affirmed the association’s role in fostering the bilateral relations, especially its efforts in gaining official recognition of the Vietnamese community as an ethnic minority in the Czech Republic.

Simunek expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s progress and pledged to continue strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two Parties and countries for the benefit of both peoples. – VNS