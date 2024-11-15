State President receives leaders of major Peruvian businesses

LIMA – State President Lương Cường received leaders of several outstanding businesses of Peru in Lima at noon on November 14 (local time), within the framework of his official visit to the Latin American country and his attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week there.

These are operating in various sectors, including mining, energy, port investment, financial services, mutual fund management, electricity, and insurance.

Speaking highly of the remarkable progress and dynamism of Việt Nam's economy, they said that the two sides can fully complement each other in striving for a sustainable and prosperous future, and expressed their hope to learn more about the Vietnamese market and seek potential partners for collaboration in areas where both countries have strengths, thereby helping further boost the bilateral economic, trade, and investment relations.

Cường expressed his pleasure at the meeting, saying he believes it will make a positive contribution to the development of bilateral economic and investment relations to a new and better phase.

Recalling the important progress in bilateral cooperation across various fields in recent times, he stated that there still has much room for growth, especially now that both countries have officially become full members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Cường emphasised that Peru's designation as a "Development Partner" by ASEAN will enhance its presence in Southeast Asia and open up opportunities to boost trade between the Latin American nation and ASEAN member countries. He also expressed his hope that Việt Nam will serve as a gateway to connect Peruvian businesses with the ASEAN market of nearly 700 million people.

Based on their recommendations, Cường shared some ideas for future cooperation between businesses of both sides. He urged Peru to support and facilitate Việt Nam's projects, particularly in areas such as digital transformation, digital infrastructure, smart cities, cybersecurity, digital health, and digital education; and to create favourable conditions in the process of finalising the transfer of Việt Nam's oil and gas projects to Peru.

The State leader also suggested Peruvian enterprises explore the possibility of collaborating in sectors where Peru has particular strengths and Việt Nam also has significant potential, such as mining, organic agriculture, food processing, and tourism.

He urged both sides to continue coordinating in utilising free trade agreements (FTAs) and bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms to which both countries are members, such as APEC, CPTPP, and the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC).

The President reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to creating a favourable business and investment environment for foreign investors in general, and for Peruvian companies in particular, to cooperate and invest effectively and sustainably in the country. — VNS