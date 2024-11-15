State President receives US-APEC Business Coalition delegation in Lima

LIMA — State President Lương Cường received a delegation from the US-APEC Business Coalition in Lima on November 14 afternoon (local time), on the occasion of his attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.

The coalition brings together the leading US business associations active on APEC to coordinate efforts in support of US policy objectives. US enterprises participating in the meeting operate in different fields, and mainly have investment projects in Việt Nam.

Representatives of the businesses noted that Việt Nam’s collection of feedback from both domestic and foreign businesses, including those from the US, to several new laws that have been enacted or are in the process of being drafted is highly commendable, as they aim to benefit the people and facilitate business operations. Many issues are being actively pursued by the Vietnamese government which has laid out clear roadmaps, mechanisms, and policies for business activities, they affirmed.

They also committed to continuing to expand production and business activities, innovating their operations, while also providing specific recommendations and proposals for industries and sectors in which they operate in Việt Nam, such as pharmaceuticals, insurance, digital transformation, and banking and finance.

Participants also expressed their hope for continuous attention from the Vietnamese State President, Government, ministries, and sectors to have effective production and business in the country.

Cuong highlighted that cooperation between Việt Nam and the US has continuously expanded and developed remarkably nearly three decades after the normalisation of their relations and more than a year the relationship was elivated to a comprehensive strategic partnership. This relationship has consistently grown based on the foundation of sincerity, trust, and responsibility, through empathy, mutual sharing, and respect, in response to the aspirations of the two peoples.

Việt Nam views the US as a strategically important partner and believes in the opportunities for growth within the comprehensive strategic partnership, thereby helping realise the aspirations of both peoples for a bright and dynamic future, and contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the regions and the world.

The President emphasised that Việt Nam is entering a new era full of potential, continuing important reforms, enhancing international integration, and promoting sustainable development. It is steadily improving its investment climate in a clear, transparent, and stable direction aligned with international practices to attract investment, with a focus on three main pillars of extensive reforms, protecting business interests, and developing new economic drivers.

In the context of the global economic transformation, technology and sustainable development will be two core factors shaping the future of the world economy, Cuong said, adding that Vietnam wishes to closely cooperate with US businesses and the APEC region in areas such as high-tech and innovation, renewable energy, and green development.

He emphasised that the country welcomes US companies to invest in artificial intelligence, big data, biotechnology, financial technology, and establishing research and development centres. On the other hand, Việt Nam has set a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and is currently implementing policies to encourage and attract investment to the renewable energy sector, including solar energy, wind energy, and energy storage technologies. — VNS