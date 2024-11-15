Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Efforts needed to enhance cooperation between Vietnamese localities, China’s Fujian: Official

November 15, 2024 - 16:01
Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc emphasised the importance of strengthening people-to-people exchanges between Fujian and localities in Việt Nam, laying a positive social foundation for the further development of bilateral relations.
Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc (L) meets Zhou Zuyi, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the Fujian provincial Party Committee. — VNA/VNS Photo

BEIJING — A delegation from the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) led by Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc, visited Fujian province as part of their working trip to China from November 11-15.

In Fuzhou city, Trạc had a meeting with Zhou Zuyi, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the Fujian provincial Party Committee, during which they expressed their pleasure that, under the strategic guidance of the General Secretaries of the two Parties, the Việt Nam-China relationship has made significant positive progress, including important contributions from cooperation between Fujian and various Vietnamese localities.

Trạc affirmed that the Party and State of Việt Nam highly value and support comprehensive and substantive cooperation between Fujian and Việt Nam, urged both sides to continue promoting delegation exchanges at all levels, and encouraged Fujian large enterprises to expand investment in Việt Nam, particularly in high-tech sectors, while calling on the Chinese province to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to export their key products, especially high-quality farm produce.

The official emphasised the importance of strengthening people-to-people exchanges between Fujian and localities in Việt Nam, laying a positive social foundation for the further development of bilateral relations.

For his part, Zhou affirmed that Fujian attaches importance to its collaboration with Việt Nam and will step up friendship exchanges, share experience in Party building, promote cooperation in economics, trade and tourism, and encourage competent enterprises to expand high-quality investment in Việt Nam.

While in Fujian, the Vietnamese official also visited Xiamen city, and had a working session with Cui Yonghui, alternate member of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the city’s Party Committee.

Trạc proposed both sides further implement the shared perceptions between the highest-ranking leaders of the two Parties, and deepen discussions on measures to promote practical, mutually beneficial cooperation between Xiamen and Việt Nam’s potential localities, particularly in areas such as innovation, digital transformation, green development, high technology, seaports, tourism, and investment promotion.

They were also urged to enhance exchanges on experiences in socio-economic development, transportation infrastructure, and smart city management, as well as to strengthen people-to-people exchanges to solidify the social foundation for bilateral relations. — VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

PM urges stronger Việt Nam - China cultural, tourism links

The programme introducing Việt Nam's culture and tourism in Chongqing City held on Friday was among a series of activities organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the threshold of the 75th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and the Year of Việt Nam - China Humanistic Exchange 2025.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam attends 35th APEC Ministerial Meeting in Peru

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn offered several recommendations for APEC cooperation, including strengthening digital governance by sharing best practices for integrating digital technology into business registration, tax compliance, and labour regulations.
Politics & Law

President Lương Cường meets Lima mayor, receives token key

The Lima official affirmed that the people of the city, like all Peruvians, highly value the friendship and cooperative ties with Việt Nam, pledged his readiness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, and voiced his hope for an early establishment of a sisterly relationship between Lima and a Vietnamese locality.
Politics & Law

State President meets with Sultan of Brunei

Expressing their satisfaction at the effective development of the Việt Nam-Brunei comprehensive partnership, the two leaders agreed to work closely to make the bilateral relations develop in a deeper fashion, benefiting the two peoples while contributing to building a strong, resilient, and sustainable ASEAN community.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom