Efforts needed to enhance cooperation between Vietnamese localities, China’s Fujian: Official

BEIJING — A delegation from the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) led by Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc, visited Fujian province as part of their working trip to China from November 11-15.

In Fuzhou city, Trạc had a meeting with Zhou Zuyi, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the Fujian provincial Party Committee, during which they expressed their pleasure that, under the strategic guidance of the General Secretaries of the two Parties, the Việt Nam-China relationship has made significant positive progress, including important contributions from cooperation between Fujian and various Vietnamese localities.

Trạc affirmed that the Party and State of Việt Nam highly value and support comprehensive and substantive cooperation between Fujian and Việt Nam, urged both sides to continue promoting delegation exchanges at all levels, and encouraged Fujian large enterprises to expand investment in Việt Nam, particularly in high-tech sectors, while calling on the Chinese province to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to export their key products, especially high-quality farm produce.

The official emphasised the importance of strengthening people-to-people exchanges between Fujian and localities in Việt Nam, laying a positive social foundation for the further development of bilateral relations.

For his part, Zhou affirmed that Fujian attaches importance to its collaboration with Việt Nam and will step up friendship exchanges, share experience in Party building, promote cooperation in economics, trade and tourism, and encourage competent enterprises to expand high-quality investment in Việt Nam.

While in Fujian, the Vietnamese official also visited Xiamen city, and had a working session with Cui Yonghui, alternate member of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the city’s Party Committee.

Trạc proposed both sides further implement the shared perceptions between the highest-ranking leaders of the two Parties, and deepen discussions on measures to promote practical, mutually beneficial cooperation between Xiamen and Việt Nam’s potential localities, particularly in areas such as innovation, digital transformation, green development, high technology, seaports, tourism, and investment promotion.

They were also urged to enhance exchanges on experiences in socio-economic development, transportation infrastructure, and smart city management, as well as to strengthen people-to-people exchanges to solidify the social foundation for bilateral relations. — VNS