Politburo issues disciplinary warnings to Party organisations, incumbent and former officials

November 15, 2024 - 22:18
HÀ NỘI The Politburo on November 15 issued warnings as disciplinary measures against the Standing Board of the Quảng Ninh provincial Party Committee in the 2020–2025 term and the Standing Board of the Đắk Lắk provincial Party Committee in the 2015–2020 tenure.

These disciplinary measures were also imposed on former member of the Party Central Committee and former Secretary of the Quảng Ninh provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Xuân Ký, and member of the Party Central Committee and former Secretary of the Đắk Lắk provincial Party Committee Bùi Văn Cường.

The warnings were issued for Ký and Cường for their serious violations of the Party's regulations and the State's laws in carrying out their assigned duties, particularly their failure to combat corruption and other negative phenomena. These actions contravened not only the Party's rules on things that Party members must not do but also the responsibility of setting an example, causing severe consequences and risks of great losses and waste of State funds and assets, as well as significant damage to public trust and the prestige of local Party organisations and authorities.

The Standing Board of the Quảng Ninh provincial Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term was found to have violated the principle of democratic centralism, Party regulations and working procedures. Their lack of responsibility and lax leadership led to serious breaches by the Party delegation to the provincial People’s Committee and other organisations and individuals in the implementation of construction bidding package No. 13 and the riverside road project by the Thuận An Group JSC.

Meanwhile, the Standing Board of the Đắk Lắk provincial Party Committee for the 2015–2020 tenure was implicated in similar violations related to the construction bidding package No. 3 of the Hồ Chí Minh Road’s eastern bypass project in Buôn Ma Thuột city, also carried out by the Thuận An Group JSC, and in the management of several solar energy projects. VNS

