Việt Nam joins preparing trainers for peacekeeping courses

HÀ NỘI A total of 18 candidates from five Asian countries have completed a Hà Nội training programme which aimed to prepare trainers for delivering specialised training meeting UN standards on peacekeeping.

The programme, held at the People’s Security Academy from October 28 to November 15, brought together participants from Việt Nam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Nepal. It featured lessons on three topics related to UN peacekeeping, namely public order management; police capacity building; and supervision, guidance and consultancy.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Major General Nguyễn Sỹ Quang, Chief of the Permanent Office for the UN Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of Public Security, said that preparing trainers for peacekeeper training courses is very important and this course also affirmed the close cooperation between Việt Nam, the UN and partners in this regard.

He noted that the ministry always identifies sending forces to UN peacekeeping operations as one of the important tasks, contributing to the implementation of the Party and State's commitments to the international community in maintaining an environment of peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

UN Resident Coordinator for Việt Nam Pauline Tamesis appreciated Việt Nam’s increasing contributions to the UN, particularly in peacekeeping activities.

She said that the four female police officers participated in the training course in Hà Nội, exceeding the UN’s goal of women’s participation in peacekeeping.

Notably, Vietnamese female police officers joining UN peacekeeping missions have demonstrated their good qualities, abilities, professional qualifications, and quick adaptation to complex conditions and challenging working environments of UN missions. In addition, they have also spread the beautiful image of the country and people of Việt Nam to the UN and international friends, she added.

Since 2022, the Ministry of Public Security has sent four working groups consisting of 11 officers to perform peacekeeping missions at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), and one officer to the Police Division, the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations at the UN headquarters in New York. In January 2024, the ministry established Việt Nam Police Peacekeeping Unit No.1. In July 2024, this unit was upgraded by the UN from level 1 to level 2 in the ready-to-deploy system. VNS