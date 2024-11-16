PM sets off for attendance at G20 Summit in Brazil, official visit to Dominican Republic

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Hà Nội in the early morning of November 16 to attend the G20 Summit and have bilateral activities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from November 16-19, pay an official visit to the Dominican Republic from November 19-21.

The trips are made at the invitations of President of Brazil and Chair of the 2024 G20 Summit Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his spouse; and President of the Dominican Republic Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, respectively.

This is the fifth time Việt Nam has been invited to attend a G20 summit and the first time a key Vietnamese leader has visited the Dominican Republic.

The PM and his spouse Lê Thị Bích Trân are accompanied by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng; Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn; Minister of Construction Nguyễn Thanh Nghị; Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung; Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Phạm Hoài Nam; Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers' Union Lương Quốc Đoàn; Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Lê Văn Tuyến; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thanh Bình; Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân; and Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương, among others.

The 19th G20 Summit will take the theme of “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet.”. It will prioritise discussions on poverty reduction, sustainable development, energy transition, and reform of global governance institutions.

Being invited to G20 summits in recent years and participating in the summit this year show that the issues discussed at the summits are consistent with the goals that Việt Nam is committed to achieving. This not only affirms Việt Nam's increasingly enhanced role and position in the international and regional arenas but also creates opportunities to promote trade, investment, and cooperation between Việt Nam and member countries. VNS