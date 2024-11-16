Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM sets off for attendance at G20 Summit in Brazil, official visit to Dominican Republic

November 16, 2024 - 11:29
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Hà Nội in the early morning of November 16 to attend the G20 Summit and have bilateral activities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from November 16-19, pay an official visit to the Dominican Republic from November 19-21.

 

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse leave Hà Nội in the early morning of November 16 to attend the G20 Summit in Brazil. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Hà Nội in the early morning of November 16 to attend the G20 Summit and have bilateral activities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from November 16-19, pay an official visit to the Dominican Republic from November 19-21.

The trips are made at the invitations of President of Brazil and Chair of the 2024 G20 Summit Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his spouse; and President of the Dominican Republic Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, respectively.

This is the fifth time Việt Nam has been invited to attend a G20 summit and the first time a key Vietnamese leader has visited the Dominican Republic.

The PM and his spouse Lê Thị Bích Trân are accompanied by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng; Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn; Minister of Construction Nguyễn Thanh Nghị; Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung; Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Phạm Hoài Nam; Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers' Union Lương Quốc Đoàn; Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Lê Văn Tuyến; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thanh Bình; Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân; and Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương, among others.

The 19th G20 Summit will take the theme of “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet.”. It will prioritise discussions on poverty reduction, sustainable development, energy transition, and reform of global governance institutions.

Being invited to G20 summits in recent years and participating in the summit this year show that the issues discussed at the summits are consistent with the goals that Việt Nam is committed to achieving. This not only affirms Việt Nam's increasingly enhanced role and position in the international and regional arenas but also creates opportunities to promote trade, investment, and cooperation between Việt Nam and member countries. VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

UK King's birthday celebrated for the first time in Việt Nam

"...The bond of friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and the UK is currently at its finest. The United Kingdom, given its important global role and implementation of various strategies that prioritize collaboration with Asia, is among Việt Nam’s premier partners in Europe," Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thu Hằng said
Politics & Law

Việt Nam attends 35th APEC Ministerial Meeting in Peru

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn offered several recommendations for APEC cooperation, including strengthening digital governance by sharing best practices for integrating digital technology into business registration, tax compliance, and labour regulations.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom