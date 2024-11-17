State President’s Chile, Peru trip a success: official

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn has affirmed the success of State President Lương Cường’s attendance at the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week as well as his official visits to Chile and Peru.

He told the press that the trip represents a significant step in implementing Việt Nam’s foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification of international relations outlined at the 13th National Party Congress and Directive 25-CT/TW of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on enhancing and elevating multilateral diplomacy by 2030.

The official visits to Chile and Peru delivered an important message to the international community, particularly to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean region, about Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy and its emphasis on fostering ties with the nations that have traditional friendship, including Chile and Peru, Sơn said.

The visits highlight the bright prospects for relations between Việt Nam and these two countries, the official continued, adding strengthening ties with these South American nations will also create favourable conditions for Việt Nam to expand its cooperation with other countries in Latin America.

Meanwhile, the State President’s attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week reaffirms Việt Nam's commitment to APEC cooperation and its readiness to contribute further to peace, collaboration, and development in the Asia-Pacific and the world. Việt Nam's hosting of APEC 2027 serves as a clear testament to this commitment.

Cường’s remarks at the event once again conveyed a strong message about a Việt Nam entering a new era – the one of the nation’s rise, and about a dynamic and innovative Việt Nam that is emerging as a leading destination for international investors, the official stressed.

Regarding the outcomes of the two official visits, Sơn emphasised that various important documents were signed on this occasion, laying the foundation for deepening the Comprehensive Partnership between Việt Nam and Chile and the multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Peru.

The visits have contributed to deepening political trust and strengthening the strong relations between the high-ranking leaders of Việt Nam and those of Chile and Peru, while providing new momentum and opening up many opportunities for cooperation between Việt Nam and the two countries in traditional fields such as agriculture, security and defence, education, and tourism, and expanding the collaboration to new spheres like innovation, green transition, digital transformation, climate change response, energy, oil and gas, and telecommunications.

Sơn noted that Việt Nam and the two countries will continue enhancing political trust by maintaining exchanges at all levels, especially at the high level, and through Party, State, Government, and National Assembly channels, as well as people-to-people exchange, ensure the effective functioning of existing cooperation mechanisms, and explore the possibility of establishing new, effective cooperation mechanisms between ministries, sectors, and localities.

They will facilitate business connectivity, trade and investment promotion, and transportation and logistics links, and increase exchanges in culture and education, and people-to-people interaction.

With Peru, the two sides will discuss the possibility of Việt Nam opening a diplomatic mission in Lima in the time ahead.

Việt Nam and the two countries will also step up the implementation of the reached agreements, Sơn said.

Việt Nam and Peru will soon work on advancing their relationship to a new level and enhance exchanges on how to promote cooperation in high-tech fields such as digital transformation, digital infrastructure, smart city, and cybersecurity.

Based on the strong consensus reached by the high-ranking leaders of Việt Nam and Chile on establishing a partnership and strategic connectivity between their economies, the two countries will enhance cooperation and exchange experiences in the areas where they can complement each other, such as security and defence, culture, education, environmental protection, climate change adaptation, green and sustainable growth, agricultural product processing, mining, and innovation.

With regard to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, Sơn said over the course of more than two days, the State President participated in all activities of the APEC leaders, held numerous bilateral meetings with high-ranking leaders of Việt Nam's key partners, and had working sessions with the Presidents/CEOs of major global groups.

Cường also delivered an important speech at the APEC 2024 CEO Summit, attended by over 1,000 top business leaders from the region and around the world. Leaders from various ministries and agencies also participated in many related activities.

The Vietnamese delegation actively coordinated with other APEC members to contribute to the drafting of the APEC leaders' joint statement and other important documents of the summit.

The State President shared views on the trends, opportunities, and challenges in the region and the world, and proposed key directions for APEC to continue playing its role as the engine and driving force of global economic growth, while ensuring that people remain at the centre of economic development.

His remarks emphasised the core principles of APEC, multilateralism, and free trade, and affirmed the importance of unity and consensus among members, Son said, noting the speech was highly valued by other APEC leaders.

According to Sơn, Việt Nam will continue to actively and proactively participate in APEC cooperation, with priorities given to promoting the areas that are strategically important to the development of the regional and global economy in the new era, especially innovation, digital transformation, green transition, renewable energy, smart agriculture, climate change response, and the development of high-quality human resources.

Việt Nam will work with other member economies to gradually realise APEC's major initiative of establishing the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), and will make thorough preparations for its hosting of APEC 2027, contributing to successfully implementing the APEC Vision 2040 and enhancing the country's international role and position. — VNS