Home Politics & Law

Armenian NA President arrives in Hà Nội, beginning official visit to Việt Nam

November 18, 2024 - 01:12
Việt Nam - Armenia trade reached US$62.6 million in 2022, up 469 per cent from a year earlier, and hit $342 million in 2023, an increase of 516 per cent compared to 2022. There remains room for both countries to boost cooperation in such areas as economics, trade, science, and education.
Armenian National Assembly President Alen Simonyan was welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội late Sunday night. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Alen Simonyan arrived in Hà Nội on November 17 evening, beginning his week-long official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

He was welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Phạm Phú Bình, permanent member of the Vietnamese NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs, and Armenian Ambassador to Việt Nam Suren Baghdasaryan.

Việt Nam and Armenia established diplomatic relations in 1992. The two countries have obtained great achievements in national construction, socio-economic development and international integration. Armenia has given the Vietnamese people valuable assistance in national construction and defence, including the training of Vietnamese officials and students.

Political ties between Việt Nam and Armenia are growing, with the exchange of all-level delegations. These visits have contributed to maintaining traditional relations and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. The two sides wish to promote all-round and substantive collaboration on par with the good traditional friendship as well as the potential of the two countries.

Bilateral economic and trade cooperation has shown positive signs thanks to the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union, of which Armenia is a member. Việt Nam - Armenia trade reached US$62.6 million in 2022, up 469 per cent from a year earlier, and hit $342 million in 2023, an increase of 516 per cent compared to 2022. There remains room for both countries to boost cooperation in such areas as economics, trade, science, and education. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

State President’s Chile, Peru trip a success: official

The official visits to Chile and Peru delivered an important message to the international community, particularly to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean region, about Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy while the State President’s attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week reaffirms Việt Nam's commitment to APEC cooperation.

