PM attends inauguration of plaque in memory of President Hồ Chí Minh in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday (local time) attended a ceremony to inaugurate a plaque in commemoration of late President Hồ Chí Minh in Rio de Janeiro city, Brazil, where the Vietnamese revolutionary leader stayed in 1912 during his journey seeking ways to liberate the home country.

The event was part of PM Chính's ongoing trip to the Latin American nation to attend the G20 Summit and have bilateral activities.

The plaque is inscribed in both Vietnamese and Portuguese, saying that President Hồ Chí Minh (1890 - 1969) declared Việt Nam's independence on September 2, 1945, establishing the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. It also refers to UNESCO's resolution honouring him as a national liberation hero and a great man of culture of Việt Nam, who also made contributions to the struggles of the people across the globe.

Speaking at the event, PM Chính laid stress on President Hồ Chí Minh’s role in founding the Communist Party of Việt Nam and giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. He noted that the late President's brief stay in Brazil contributed to the comprehensive partnership between the two countries nowadays.

The PM emphasised President Hồ Chí Minh's enduring legacy as a noble symbol of indomitable will throughout Việt Nam's thousands of years of history, adding that he was not only a brilliant leader of the world's communist and workers' movements but also a close friend of peace lovers and advocates of social progress worldwide.

He went on to underscore the significance of the plaque, saying it is a historical landmark young generations of the two countries can learn about the history, preserve President Hồ Chí Minh’s noble values, and resolve to develop the bilateral relations to a new height for peace, development cooperation, and prosperity in each nation.

PM Chính expressed his hope for stronger bonds between Rio de Janeiro and Vietnamese localities, helping consolidate the multifaceted cooperation and enhance cultural exchanges between the two nations.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Brazil Pedro De Oliverira, and President of the Communist Party and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Luciana Santos said the plaque is a special symbol for the strong relationship between Việt Nam and Brazil and international solidarity.

The historical connections between the two countries began in 1912, when President Hồ Chí Minh worked as a crew member aboard a French vessel traveling from Việt Nam to France. During the journey, he fell ill and had to disembark at Rio de Janeiro's port for medical treatment. During his stay in the city, Hồ Chí Minh established close ties with Brazil's Porto workers' trade movement, laying the foundation for friendship and cooperation between the two nations at the beginning of the 20th century.

Việt Nam and Brazil established diplomatic ties in 1989 and since then the bilateral relationship has flourished. The two nations elevated the relationship to a comprehensive partnership and agreed to upgrade it to a strategic partnership. — VNA/VNS