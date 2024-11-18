NA Chairman to visit Cambodia, attend ICAPP, IPTP meetings

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State to pay an official visit to Cambodia and attend the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) and the 11th Plenary Session of International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) from November 21-24.

According to the announcement of the NA's Foreign Affairs Committee, the trip will be made at the invitations of President of the Cambodian People's Party Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the ICAPP Chung Eui-yong. – VNS