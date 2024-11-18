Mexican media highlights Việt Nam's key role in multilateral forums

MEXICO CITY — Major Mexican newspapers have highlighted Việt Nam's role in multilateral mechanisms, given State President Lương Cường's recent official visits to Chile and Peru and his participation in the APEC 2024 Leaders’ Week and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's ongoing trip for a working visit to Brazil, participation at the G20 Summit, and an official visit to the Dominican Republic.

In an article on Việt Nam's active contributions to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Voces Del Periodista – a scholarly journal and the voice of Mexican journalists – noted that in its 26 years of membership, the Southeast Asian nation has twice successfully hosted the events in 2006 and 2017 and is among the most active members spearheading numerous APEC initiatives and projects.

According to the journal, Việt Nam has made significant contributions to the forum this year, leading initiatives and projects on structural reform, finance, science-technology, innovation, human resources development, tourism, agriculture, climate change, and inclusive sustainable growth. It is now chairing the group responsible for developing the APEC structural reform agenda for 2026-30, while leading the drafting of the 2025 APEC Economic Policy Report.

Mouris Salloum George, President of the Mexican Journalists’ Association, noted that at the Economic Leaders’ Week from November 12 -16, Việt Nam effectively collaborated with other members to shape the Joint Declaration and other key documents. President Cường presented several strategic and groundbreaking proposals to enhance the forum’s role in fostering international economic cooperation and connectivity.

Meanwhile, Regeneración, the official media outlet of Mexico’s ruling Morena party, published an article on Việt Nam's international integration policy. It said PM Chính's participation in the G20 Summit in Brazil from November 16 – 19 reaffirms Việt Nam's contributions to addressing global challenges and its efforts to strengthen cooperation with its partners across various sectors through such diplomatic engagements.

In its November 17 issue, Regeneración highlighted the visits to Latin American countries by the two leaders underscore the increasingly substantial and deepened relationship between Việt Nam and the region and signify its evolution from traditional friends to partners in global integration.

Author Pedro Gellert noted that as Việt Nam and Mexico celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025, PM Chính is expected to meet with newly inaugurated President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum – the first female President in North America – during the G20 Summit. — VNA/VNS