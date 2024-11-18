Party General Secretary Tô Lâm to pay official visit to Malaysia

Top leader praises bilateral cooperation progress in meeting with Malaysian house speaker
Lâm expressed confidence that the Malaysian official’s visit would further enhance the bilateral cooperation in multiple aspects.
|General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm. VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee (CPVCC) Tô Lâm and his spouse will pay an official visit to Malaysia from November 21-23.
The visit is made at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse, according to the CPVCC’s Commission for External Relations. - VNS