Party General Secretary Tô Lâm to pay official visit to Malaysia

November 18, 2024 - 20:14
The visit is made at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee (CPVCC) Tô Lâm and his spouse will pay an official visit to Malaysia from November 21-23.

The visit is made at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse, according to the CPVCC’s Commission for External Relations. - VNS

