PM issues disciplinary warning against Hà Giang leader

HÀ NỘI - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued a warning against Chairman of the Hà Giang provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Sơn for his violations and shortcomings in the work during the 2021-2026 tenure.

The disciplinary measure, taking effect from November 16, followed a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, which revealed that the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure and the Party Delegation to the provincial People's Committee for the 2021–2026 term had violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, showed the lack of responsibility and loosened leadership and direction, resulting in the serious breaches of Party regulations and State laws by the provincial People's Committee, many organisations and individuals during the implementation of the Tuyên Quang – Hà Giang expressway project, specifically bidding package No.4 undertaken by Thuận An Group JSC.

Several officials and Party members, including key provincial leaders, were found to have violated the Party regulations on things that a Party member must not do and failed to show a responsibility for setting example.

The above violations resulted in serious consequences, including potentially causing large-scale loss and waste of State funds and assets, stirring public concern and damaging the reputation of the local Party organisation and administration, to the extent that disciplinary measures are taken. VNS