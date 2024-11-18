Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Inspection commission suggests disciplinary action against Vĩnh Phúc’s former officials

November 18, 2024 - 20:42
The meeting exposes severe misconduct by three former officials of Vĩnh Phúc province.
Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Trần Cẩm Tú chairs the 51st meeting in Hà Nội on Monday. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission exposed severe misconduct by three former officials of Vĩnh Phúc province during its 51st meeting in Hà Nội on Monday under the chair of Politburo member and its head Trần Cẩm Tú.

They are Phạm Văn Vọng, former member of the Party Central Committee, secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Party Delegation, and chairman of the provincial People's Council; Phùng Quang Hùng, former vice secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Affairs Board and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; and Hà Hoà Bình, former member of the provincial Party Committee’s standing board, member of the Party Affairs Board and vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.

They were found to have violated Party regulations and State laws in their assigned duties, particularly in the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, particularly linked to a project undertaken by the Phúc Sơn Group JSC, where they not only breached the Party’s regulations on things that Party members must not do but also failed to lead by example.

The consequences are severe, including substantial financial losses to the State budget. Their actions also sparked public concern, severely tarnished the reputation of the Party organisation and local authorities, to the extent that disciplinary action is considered.

In light of these findings, the commission proposed that appropriate disciplinary measures be taken against these former officials. — VNS

Opinion

Party to address corruption and misconduct from its roots

The Resolution of the 4th plenum of the Party Central Committee (12th tenure) identifies nine manifestations of degradation in morality and lifestyle among some Party members. Major General Lê Văn Cương, former Director of the Institute of Strategy and Science (Ministry of Public Security), discussed this matter with An ninh Thủ đô magazine.

