Inspection commission suggests disciplinary action against Vĩnh Phúc’s former officials

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission exposed severe misconduct by three former officials of Vĩnh Phúc province during its 51st meeting in Hà Nội on Monday under the chair of Politburo member and its head Trần Cẩm Tú.

They are Phạm Văn Vọng, former member of the Party Central Committee, secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Party Delegation, and chairman of the provincial People's Council; Phùng Quang Hùng, former vice secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Affairs Board and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; and Hà Hoà Bình, former member of the provincial Party Committee’s standing board, member of the Party Affairs Board and vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.

They were found to have violated Party regulations and State laws in their assigned duties, particularly in the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, particularly linked to a project undertaken by the Phúc Sơn Group JSC, where they not only breached the Party’s regulations on things that Party members must not do but also failed to lead by example.

The consequences are severe, including substantial financial losses to the State budget. Their actions also sparked public concern, severely tarnished the reputation of the Party organisation and local authorities, to the extent that disciplinary action is considered.

In light of these findings, the commission proposed that appropriate disciplinary measures be taken against these former officials. — VNS