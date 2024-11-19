PM had talks with int'l partners' leaders on sidelines of G20 Summit

RIO DE JANEIRO — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had meetings with leaders of Indonesia, France, German, United Nations and European Commission as part of his visit to Brazil to attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 19.

Meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, PM Chính congratulated him on his election as the President of Indonesia for the 2024-29 tenure. The Vietnamese PM expected that Việt Nam and Indonesia will upgrade their strategic partnership in 2025, marking 70 years of diplomatic ties, and bring bilateral trade to US$18 billion. The two sides should focus on fostering business exchanges and investment opportunities, particularly in the Halal market.

President Subianto agreed with the proposals and expressed Indonesia’s wish to upgrade ties with Việt Nam, suggesting strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address regional and global challenges.

Meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, the two leaders expressed their satisfaction over the results of Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s recent official visit to France, during which the bilateral relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership. The two leaders stressed the need to continue exchanges and concretise cooperation mechanisms and agreements in all fields.

PM Chính praised France’s role and global initiatives on climate change, while President Macron expressed his hope to deepen cooperation in digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI).

In his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the two leaders discussed measures to elevate bilateral relations to a new height and address regional and international issues of common interest. They suggested ways to contribute positively to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Vietnamese leader recalled their previous meeting at the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Laos. The PM praised the UN’s role in maintaining global peace and stability and thanked the organisation for its valuable support to Việt Nam's development over the past 40 years.

Guterres congratulated Việt Nam on the country’s economic achievements and commended its role as a model of peace and sustainable development, describing Việt Nam as a bright spot in international relations for other nations to learn from.

Meeting with President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen, PM Chính congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as President of the EC and expressed gratitude for the EU’s assistance to help Vietnam overcome consequences of Typhoon Yagi.

To further strengthen EU-Việt Nam relations, the Vietnamese leader put forth three important directions, namely increasing the exchange of delegations, especially at the high level, settling major issues in the bilateral relationship, including the EC’s removal of “yellow card” on illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing against Việt Nam, and the EU’s encouragement to its remaining nine member states to ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). He asked the EU to continue to maintain ODA for Việt Nam and provide financial and technical support to help Việt Nam adapt to the new EU regulations on sustainable development, along with assistance in capital, technology, and human resources training to help Việt Nam effectively implement the Political Declaration on establishing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Ursula von der Leyen agreed with the proposals and emphasised the need to enhance economic, trade and investment cooperation and optimise the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). She suggested the two sides strengthen collaboration to promote the efficiency of ASEAN-EU cooperation. She expressed her hope that Việt Nam will support the EU's initiatives on peace, stability, and development cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions.

On this occasion, PM Chính invited Ursula von der Leyen to make an official visit to Việt Nam and attend the 4th Green Growth and Global Goals Forum (P4G) Summit, which will be hosted by Việt Nam from April 14-17, 2025.

Besides, PM Chính also had positive and constructive discussions with leaders of Malaysia, the UK, Italy, Turkey, Portugal, Mexico, South Africa, Angola, Tanzania, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and key international organisations, including the UN Trade and Development Agency, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank (WB), and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). — VNA/VNS