Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Armenian NA President pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

November 19, 2024 - 14:44
President Alen Simonyan led the delegation paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Tuesday as part of their official visit to Việt Nam.
Armenian National Assembly President Alen Simonyan pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) led by its President Alen Simonyan paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Tuesday as part of their official visit to Việt Nam.

The delegation then visited the special national relic Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature) where they explored the history and development of the first university in Việt Nam.

Built in 1070 under the Lý Dynasty, the Temple of Literature has been a symbol of knowledge and education system of Việt Nam. Boasting ancient architecture and unique humanistic values, the relic site has contributed to enriching the nation’s cultural treasure and has become an attractive cultural destination drawing in throngs of domestic and foreign visitors.

The official visit to Việt Nam by the Armenian NA President from November 17 -23 is the first visit by a head of the Armenian legislature during more than 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM’s visit to Dominican Republic to cement ties

Following his trip to Rio de Janeiro Brazil for the G20 Summit and bilateral engagements, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, is set to embark on an official visit to the Dominican Republic from November 19-21.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom