Armenian NA President pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) led by its President Alen Simonyan paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Tuesday as part of their official visit to Việt Nam.

The delegation then visited the special national relic Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature) where they explored the history and development of the first university in Việt Nam.

Built in 1070 under the Lý Dynasty, the Temple of Literature has been a symbol of knowledge and education system of Việt Nam. Boasting ancient architecture and unique humanistic values, the relic site has contributed to enriching the nation’s cultural treasure and has become an attractive cultural destination drawing in throngs of domestic and foreign visitors.

The official visit to Việt Nam by the Armenian NA President from November 17 -23 is the first visit by a head of the Armenian legislature during more than 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. — VNS