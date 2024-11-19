Improving efficiency of political system an urgent task: Party leader

HÀ NỘI — Streamlining to improve the efficiency of the political system is a critical, urgent requirement, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said as he held a meeting on the matter with the highest-level Party officials on Tuesday.

The Party leader stressed that a streamlined and efficient political system is an urgent requirement in the current context and that time resources are limited.

This was the first meeting of the Central Steering Committee to review the implementation of the 12th Party Central Committee’s Resolution 18 on renewing and restructuring for a more streamlined, efficient and effective political system, which took effect on October 25, 2017.

Present at the meeting were State President Lương Cường, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Permanent Member of the Party Secretariat and head of the Central Inspection Commission Trần Cẩm Tú, as well as members of the Politburo, the Party Central Committee, ministries and agencies.

While acknowledging the encouraging results of the resolution implementation, Lâm noted that the reorganising work still lacked cohesion, with complex apparatuses and overlapping functions and duties remaining.

The decentralisation of authority was not yet comprehensive, leading to low effectiveness in overall operations, he added.

The Party leader stressed that a streamlined and efficient political system was imperative.

This was also a highly important mission that received the attention of officials, Party members and the people and was gaining strong support throughout the society.

At the same time, former Party and State leaders also showed strong agreement and expected that this direction would be carried out with determination, decisiveness, responsibility and cohesion.

The Politburo had reached a consensus and expressed strong political determination to conduct a comprehensive review of Resolution 18 across the entire political system.

This would serve as the basis for bold and decisive reform decisions on restructuring and improving the organisational apparatus to improve the political system, thereby meeting the development demands of the country in the new era.

The meeting addressed key issues to accelerate the implementation of this resolution and ensure that the set goals would be met as scheduled.

“The Central Steering Committee is holding its first meeting to carry out the necessary procedures and reviews of Resolution 18, implementing related tasks to help accelerate the progress and ensure the goals and timelines are met.

“The spirit is to act with great urgency as time resource is limited, with a high political determination, democracy and to encourage all comments at the meeting,” said Party General Secretary Lâm. — VNS