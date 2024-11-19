Party chief welcomes Armenian NA President

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Tuesday received President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam – the first of its kind by a top legislator of Armenia since the two countries established diplomatic relations over three decades ago.

The Party chief expressed his confidence that the visit would provide new momentum to enhance the bilateral traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation in the coming period.

Noting that the friendship has stood the test of time and historical changes, Lâm expressed his appreciation for Armenia’s support for Việt Nam’s national development efforts.

In implementing its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralism, and diversification of relations, Việt Nam always places importance on strengthening ties with traditional partners, including Armenia, affirmed the Party leader.

Praising the fruitful outcomes of Simonyan’s talks with NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Lâm described the event as a milestone in advancing the parliamentary relations. He said room remains tremendous for bilateral cooperation in various fields and suggested key measures to strengthen the friendship toward effectiveness and practical outcomes, contributing to regional and global peace, stability, and development.

The leader underscored his country’s appreciation of its long-standing friendship with Việt Nam.

He said this is a pivotal moment to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse areas and expressed agreement with his host’s suggestions of such measures, including fostering joint work in education, training, and people-to-people exchanges. VNS