G20 Summit: PM shares three proposals to accelerate SDG implementation

RIO DE JANEIRO — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính made three proposals to help get the process of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) back on track, and ensure timely completion, while addressing a discussion session on sustainable development and energy transition, as part of the G20 Summit, in Rio de Janeiro on November 19 (local time).

In his speech, Chính reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent policy on sustainable development and the country's commitment that it never sacrifices social welfare, progress, social equality, and the environment for pure economic growth.

Emphasising that every action taken today will determine the future of generations to come, he affirmed Việt Nam is committed to making every effort, alongside countries, partners, and the international community, to achieve the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, thus contributing to the development of a green, clean, beautiful, and sustainable world for the future of the next generations.

Regarding the three proposals, the Vietnamese leader stressed that the first important action that needs to be done is to promote three key transformations: digital transformation, green transformation, and energy transformation, with digital transformation being an objective requirement and a foundation; green transformation being a core and guiding direction; and energy transformation being a driving force for sustainable development and carbon emission reduction.

The Prime Minister highlighted that science, technology, and innovation play a core and breakthrough role, serving as the key to these transformation processes for sustainable development.

Therefore, Chính proposed the G20 take the lead in connecting resources, sharing experiences, transferring technology, providing financial support, enhancing capacity, and creating an open ecosystem for science, technology, and innovation for developing countries, based on the principle of not politicising science, technology, and innovation.

The PM’s second proposal emphasised prioritising investment in human development in line with the consistent principle that people are the core, object, target, driver, and ultimate beneficiary of development. It also placed significant importance on fostering social progress, equity, welfare, and environmental protection. With this spirit, the Government leader commended Brazil’s efforts in its G20 presidency to address social inequalities, particularly concerning women and children, to ensure social justice, and to promote inclusive development.

He further highlighted that the work is essential for sustainable development and a just energy transition for the sake of the people with no one left behind.

Last but not least, Chính called for the promotion of innovative financial cooperation and effective investment models, particularly through public-private partnerships, to unlock, mobilise, and efficiently utilise all resources available for sustainable development and energy transition.

The PM took the occasion to announce that Việt Nam will host the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in April 2025. He stated that it reflects the country’s efforts to boost the implementation of work towards sustainable development and energy transition.

The G20 Summit successfully adopted a joint declaration underscoring international solidarity, multilateralism, and a shared commitment to combating poverty and promoting sustainable development.

At the closing ceremony, the ceremonial gavel was passed to officially transfer the G20 presidency to South Africa, with the 2025 summit’s theme expected to centre on solidarity, equality, and sustainable development.

PM Chính’s participation in and responsible contributions to the summit were highly praised by G20 members and guest nations, reflecting Vietnam’s growing stature, role, and credibility in addressing global challenges.

Later in the afternoon, PM Chính, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, departed Rio de Janeiro for an official visit to the Dominican Republic at the invitation of President Luis Abinader and his spouse. — VNS