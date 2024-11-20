Second phase of National Assembly's 8th meeting begins

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) convened the second phase of its 8th meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

During its morning session, the NA is set to discuss the draft teachers’ law in the main hall.

In the afternoon, legislators will hear presentations and assessments regarding proposed amendments to the Law on the Supervisory Activities of the National Assembly and People's Councils, and move on to deliberating the investment policy for the high-speed North-South railway project.

According to the Government's proposal, the project aims to meet transportation demand, optimise and restructure transport market shares along the North-South corridor, promote sustainable economic and social development, and ensure national defence and security. The Government proposed constructing a new electrified dual-track railway system with a standard gauge of 1,435mm.

Designed for a speed of 350 km/h and a load capacity of 22.5 tonnes per axle, the railway will see its main route spanning approximately 1,541km with 23 passenger and five freight stations.

The project timeline outlines that the NA will consider approving the investment policy by the fourth quarter of 2024.

A report on a related feasibility study and front-end engineering design (FEED) is expected to be completed and approved between 2025 and 2026. Land clearance, contractor bidding, and project commencement are planned for 2027, with the goal of completing the entire route by 2035.

The estimated total investment is approximately VNĐ1.7 quadrillion (US$67.34 billion), with 19 special policies proposed to ensure the project progresses as planned.

In their afternoon discussion, the deputies will also opine on adjustments to the investment policy for the Long Thành International Airport project as outlined in the NA’s Resolution No. 94/2015/QH13. — VNS