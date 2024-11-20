HCM City merges three steering committees to improve efficiency

HCM CITY — HCM City has decided to merge the three steering committees on administrative reform, digital transformation and the implementation of Project 06 for national digital transformation into a single committee to improve operational efficiency.

The municipal People's Committee on November 18 issued a decision to merge the three steering committees into a single committee called the city’s Steering Committee.

The merger marks an important step in streamlining the organisation and optimising resources in the city.

The new steering committee consists of 38 members.

Phan Văn Mãi, chairman of the municipal People's Committee, serves as the head of the steering committee.

Its two permanent deputy heads are Võ Văn Hoan, the chairman of the municipal People’s Committee and Trần Thị Diệu Thúy, a vice chairwoman.

The committee also has three deputy heads in charge of specific areas.

The city’s Department of Home Affairs director, Võ Ngọc Quốc Thuận, is in charge of administrative reform.

Director of the city’s Department of Information and Communications Lâm Đình Thắng is responsible for digital transformation.

The implementation of Project 06 is assigned to the city's Police director Lê Hồng Nam.

The committee is responsible for researching and proposing to the municipal People's Committee and its chairman to build content, programmes and plans according to each field of administrative reform, digital transformation and implementation of Project 06 in accordance with the city's specific conditions and legal regulations.

It is assigned to assist the municipal authorities in directing, guiding, inspecting and urging local departments, committees, agencies and the people's committees of districts and Thủ Đức city to effectively implement the contents and tasks of the city’s administrative reform, digital transformation and Project 06.

In addition, it will research and make proposals on policies, strategies and mechanisms to create a legal environment to promote the process of administrative reform, digital transformation and implementation of Project 06.— VNS