Numerous US businesses set to arrive in HCM City to implement signed agreements

HCM CITY — From this month until early 2025, leading US investment funds and over 30 businesses will visit HCM City to seek investment opportunities and implement signed agreements, reciprocal visits following a state-side visit from Việt Nam.

The HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) announced the city's People's Committee has just organised the 2024 HCM City Autumn Forum in the US. The week-long event featured various investment promotion activities in three major US cities, including Santa Clara, New York and Boston.

The event started in Silicon Valley, where HCM City representatives engaged with US partners on strategies for semiconductor and microchip technology development, aimed at enhancing the competitiveness in key industries.

The discussions garnered valuable insights and recommendations for workforce development.

In New York, HCM City leaders and hundreds of US partners discussed prospects for transforming the city into a modern financial hub and explored investment opportunities with leading US financial institutions.

The dialogues emphasised the importance of bilateral cooperation in establishing the city as a prominent financial centre in the region.

The series concluded in Boston, where businesses met with professors and scholars from Harvard University, MIT and other prestigious institutions to discuss ideas for creating a next-generation scientific library.

This initiative is anticipated to establish a foundation for the city to become a knowledge hub for Việt Nam and the region in the near future.

Throughout the seven days of the forum, numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed between HCM City entities and US partners.

Following the forum, in mid-November 2024, top US investment funds will travel to HCM City to hold workshops and share IPO experiences, contributing insights for the establishment of a financial centre.

By early 2025, over 30 US businesses are committed to returning to Việt Nam to implement signed agreements and further connect with the HCM City business community. — VNS