Aviation authority warns of smuggled goods through air routes

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has warned other aviation units to be vigilant of smuggling and commercial frauds via air routes.

CAAV ask related agencies to raise awareness and educate all officers and employees, especially those working in air transport, to prevent the delivery of counterfeit and prohibited goods.

“Aviation security control forces and aviation enterprises must strengthen the security culture, professional ethics, and discipline,” it noted in a document.

The document was issued after 9.3kg of ketamin were seized by police in the central province of Nghệ An, which were transported to Việt Nam from Europe through a flight on October 25.

The anesthetic drugs were hidden in 16 boxes of milk powder in checked baggage of a 31-year-old man, identified as Nguyễn Văn Ba from Quỳnh Lưu District, Nghệ An Province.

On October 23 and 25, customs officials at Tân Sơn Nhất airport in HCM City seized more than 1,000 loose diamonds that were smuggled into Việt Nam by two Indian men, one flying from Hongkong (China) and the other from India.

For businesses with aviation staff, CAAV requires them to clearly define the responsibilities of the director and leaders, who will have decision-making power when incidents occur.

It also requires airlines to increase periodic and surprise inspections of flight crew luggage, before and after the flights.

Airports have been asked to work with aviation security forces to control the flows of people and objects in and out of restricted areas, and to handle smuggled goods and trade frauds in accordance with the law. — VNS