Nearly 30 per cent of vehicles to be electric by 2030

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport has set a target that 30 per cent of cars and 22 per cent of motorbikes will be powered by electricity by 2030.

This is one of the solutions to achieve the goal of reducing 5.9 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector under a plan issued by the ministry recently.

Reviews will be carried out to amend the national technical standards for automobiles with updated regulations for electric vehicles (EVs).

The ministry will develop a circular regulating the classification of road vehicles, signs to identify vehicles using clean, green and environmentally – friendly energies, together with the issuance of standards for roadside rest stops, including regulations on charging stations.

Studies will also be carried out to develop the charging infrastructure system and integrate into the road transport infrastructure planning for 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050.

The ministry will also look at mechanisms for exchanging and offsetting carbon credits for projects which convert from fossil fuel vehicles to EVs.

Under the plan, the ministry also set the a target that there will be 623 Compressed Natural Gas buses by 2030, 423 in HCM City and 200 in Hà Nội.

In addition, 100 per cent of road vehicles will use biofuel E5 by 2030. — VNS