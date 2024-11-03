Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Nearly 30 per cent of vehicles to be electric by 2030

November 03, 2024 - 07:24
The ministry will also look at mechanisms for exchanging and offsetting carbon credits for projects which convert from fossil fuel vehicles to EVs.

 

An electric bus in HCM City. By 2030, the Ministry of Transport wants 623 Compressed Natural Gas on the roads of Hà Nội and HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Đạt

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport has set a target that 30 per cent of cars and 22 per cent of motorbikes will be powered by electricity by 2030.

This is one of the solutions to achieve the goal of reducing 5.9 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector under a plan issued by the ministry recently.

Reviews will be carried out to amend the national technical standards for automobiles with updated regulations for electric vehicles (EVs).

The ministry will develop a circular regulating the classification of road vehicles, signs to identify vehicles using clean, green and environmentally – friendly energies, together with the issuance of standards for roadside rest stops, including regulations on charging stations.

Studies will also be carried out to develop the charging infrastructure system and integrate into the road transport infrastructure planning for 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050.

The ministry will also look at mechanisms for exchanging and offsetting carbon credits for projects which convert from fossil fuel vehicles to EVs.

Under the plan, the ministry also set the a target that there will be 623 Compressed Natural Gas buses by 2030, 423 in HCM City and 200 in Hà Nội.

In addition, 100 per cent of road vehicles will use biofuel E5 by 2030. — VNS

 

electric vehicles EV

see also

More on this story

Economy

SABECO earns more international awards for its quality products

SABECO cleaned up at the MMA Smarties Awards Vietnam 2024, a prestigious marketing awards ceremony held on October 25. The company's Bia Saigon won silver in the Social Media Marketing category for its Tết 2024 campaign, 'Welcome the Dragon Year – Multiple Prosperity', while Dragon Gem, an augmented reality game, won another silver for the firm in the WEB 3.0 Technologies Marketing category.
Economy

Việt Nam’s manufacturing recovers from Typhoon Yagi: PMI

The Vietnamese manufacturing sector started to recover from the effects of Typhoon Yagi with renewed increases in both output and new orders in October, according to the S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report released on Friday.
Economy

Price remains greatest barrier to green consumption

Though consumers mostly acknowledge the benefits that green consumption brings, there is a considerable gap between awareness and action as reflected in the relatively low priority they place on green consumption, a survey by the High Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association has found.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom