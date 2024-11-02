Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vault manager steals gold for risky bets

November 02, 2024 - 05:39
The gold sale generated over VNĐ8.8 billion (US$348,000), which Linh deposited directly into his personal trading account for stock and cryptocurrency investments.
Several SJC gold pieces. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Former TPBank vault manager Nguyễn Văn Linh has been charged with embezzling 246 taels of gold from the bank to fund stock and cryptocurrency investments.

The Hà Nội People’s Procuracy issued an indictment on Friday charging the 38-year-old with 'embezzlement of assets'.

According to the investigation, the TPBank vault held various assets, including cash, securities and gold, categorised as either trading, custodial or collateralised gold.

Custodial and trading gold were inventoried daily, while collateralised gold, which rarely experienced turnover, was checked semi-annually. This less frequent inspection reportedly led Linh to perceive an opportunity to exploit the system’s oversight.

Around mid-2017, Linh recognised that the collateralised gold in the vault seldom changed. With customers’ settlement dates well-documented, he devised a plan to substitute the collateralised gold for the trading and custodial gold he intended to steal.

Linh first targeted a large gold collateral, 246 taels pledged by a customer identified only as C. On July 5, 2017, he secretly removed the equivalent amount of SJC gold from the trading and custodial safes and concealed it in a metal box outside the main vault.

The following morning, he exploited a gap in security to retrieve and sell the gold, depositing the proceeds, valued at over VNĐ8.8 billion (US$348,000), into his securities account.

He then replaced the stolen gold with C’s collateralised gold until C repaid his loan in March 2019. He then took 246 taels from a DOJI-branded gold bag in the vault and used it to cover the shortfall once more.

As time went on, he repeated this tactic using another customer's gold collateral.

The scheme remained undiscovered until August 9, 2023, when H, a customer with collateralised gold used to replace Linh’s shortfall, sought to reclaim her gold.

Unable to provide an equivalent replacement, Linh turned himself in to the police, confessing to his crimes. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

SABECO earns more international awards for its quality products

SABECO cleaned up at the MMA Smarties Awards Vietnam 2024, a prestigious marketing awards ceremony held on October 25. The company's Bia Saigon won silver in the Social Media Marketing category for its Tết 2024 campaign, 'Welcome the Dragon Year – Multiple Prosperity', while Dragon Gem, an augmented reality game, won another silver for the firm in the WEB 3.0 Technologies Marketing category.
Economy

Việt Nam’s manufacturing recovers from Typhoon Yagi: PMI

The Vietnamese manufacturing sector started to recover from the effects of Typhoon Yagi with renewed increases in both output and new orders in October, according to the S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report released on Friday.
Economy

Price remains greatest barrier to green consumption

Though consumers mostly acknowledge the benefits that green consumption brings, there is a considerable gap between awareness and action as reflected in the relatively low priority they place on green consumption, a survey by the High Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association has found.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom