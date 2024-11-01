VN’s aluminum not subject to US anti-dumping duties

HÀ NỘI — The US International Trade Commission has issued its conclusion for the investigation of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imported extruded aluminum from 14 countries and territories.

Extruded aluminum from Việt Nam is not subject to anti-dumping duties, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced.

The same result was announced for aluminum imported from China, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The US commission concluded that no significant harm was caused to the US aluminum industry by extruded aluminum from these 14 countries and territories, despite the previous conclusion from the US Department of Commerce (DOC) which said it was sold at dumped prices or subsidised.

Based on the commission’s conclusion, the DOC will not impose anti-dumping or countervailing duties on imported extruded aluminum from these 14 countries and territories.

The DOC initiated the investigation on October 24 2023, with Việt Nam being investigated solely for anti-dumping practices.

According to US investigation regulations, two agencies are involved in anti-dumping and countervailing duty cases: the DOC investigates dumping/subsidy practices and is responsible for the overall results of the investigation, while the International Trade Commission assesses the harm of such practices to the domestic industry.

Imports are subject to anti-dumping or countervailing duties only if both agencies conclude that they are. — VNS