Việt Nam develops 'purely Vietnamese' generative AI

HÀ NỘI — 'Purely Vietnamese' generative AI technology is increasingly being applied in organisations and businesses across the country, bringing opportunities for breakthroughs in many fields.

The emergence and spread of generative AI (Gen AI) in the past two years have greatly affected the socio-economic situation around the globe. Many countries, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, have developed policies to promote the application of Gen AI.

In that context, Việt Nam has also stayed in the game, showing an effort to comprehensively apply this technology from Government agencies to businesses and narrow the gap with the rest of the world.

The Vietnamese Government has issued a National Strategy on AI research, development and application by 2030, with the goal of making the country a centre for innovation and development of AI solutions and applications in the ASEAN region and the world.

Many businesses in Việt Nam have quickly seized the opportunity and boosted investment to master the new technology.

The Agency for Business Registration under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has researched and coordinated with Vingroup’s VinBigdata to jointly develop and launch a virtual assistant, applying Gen AI technology to support users on the National Business Registration Portal.

This is a breakthrough in the application of modern technology to support business registration, marking the pioneering role of the Agency for Business Registration in integrating Gen AI into the MPI's national business registration system.

Questions related to business registration information will be answered and users will receive detailed instructions on procedures for businesses' registration on the portal.

The portal also provides information on legal documents and how to handle common problems.

Previously, the Information Centre under the Ministry of Information and Communications also coordinated with VinBigdata to pilot the MIVI Virtual Assistant to support public services, aiming to provide information related to legal documents, policies and regulations on administrative procedures in the field of information and communications.

On the business side, Gen AI has been widely applied in many fields, especially in banking, finance and insurance.

A typical example is the AI ​​Voice Recording solution deployed by FWD Insurance Company, which helps the firm introduce its insurance products to customers. In the aviation sector, an internal Virtual Assistant answers questions for Vietjet Air staff.

Many enterprises under Vingroup have also actively applied a Gen AI Chatbot developed by VinBigdata to automate operational processes.

In the near future, VinBigdata plans to continue deploying Gen AI-integrated solutions for a series of large banks and financial institutions in Việt Nam, helping to speed up task processing and improve the customer experience.

Catching the ​​Gen AI wave is expected to become a strong springboard for companies, especially to promote cross-border cooperation among large corporations, helping Việt Nam not only make a breakthrough in growth but also master new technology and make a strong mark on the world AI map. — VNS