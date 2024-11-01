Politics & Law
Home Economy

Đà Nẵng to invest over US$16 million into software park

November 01, 2024 - 10:59
Software Park No 2 was built in October 2020 at a total cost of VNĐ986 billion ($39 million), which was covered by the city’s budget.
Software Park No 2 located on Nguyễn Tất Thành Street in Hải Châu District, Đà Nẵng City. — VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Dũng

ĐÀ NẴNG — The People's Council of Đà Nẵng City has approved the adjusted pre-feasibility study report for the development of Software Park No 2, proposed by the City People's Committee.

Accordingly, the city will provide an additional VNĐ414 billion (US$16.4 million) to build three more buildings in the park, which are the ICT (20 floors), the ICT1 (eight floors) and the ICT2 (eight floors).

The park was built in October 2020, for a total cost of VNĐ986 billion ($39 million), which was covered by the city’s budget.

With the new buildings, to date, the actual costs to develop the park and its infrastructure have reached over VNĐ1.4 trillion ($55.4 million).

The development of the software park is among the key projects of the city during the 2021-25 period.

The project was approved to attract domestic and foreign investment to the city, especially in the field of information technology.

When going into operation, the park will serve as a bridge between businesses and the State, helping them to access State support, incubate new start-ups and expand the technology industry. — VNS

