SABECO earns more international awards for its quality products

HÀ NỘI — Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO)'s Bia Saigon and Bia 333 beer products earned several awards at the International Beer Cup 2024 held in Sapporo, Japan in October.

The awards included the gold medal in the American-Style Lager Category for Bia Saigon Export Premium, silver in the American-Style Lager Category for Bia Saigon Chill, and bronze in the International-Style Light Lager Category for Bia 333.

The International Beer Cup has been held annually since 2016 by the Japan Craft Beer Association. This year, it drew in 370 beer producers from 24 countries and territories around the world. More than 1,420 products in total competed in a wide variety of award categories.

In August, SABECO products also won two gold medals and two silver medals at the 2024 World Beer Awards, with the company's Bia Lac Viet also winning the title of 'World’s Best Light Lager'.

Since 2019, SABECO products have won more than 40 international awards, confirming the outstanding quality of the company's products. Its success is due at least in part to a team of Vietnamese brewers who have a deep understanding of the culture and tastes of domestic consumers and are intensively trained in Germany, combined with superior quality raw materials and advanced technology.

Other awards that SABECO has earned in the past few years include eight gold and silver medals from the US Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) in 2023, the 2022 Asian Beer Championship, the gold medal in the 2019 International Beer Awards (IBA), gold, silver and bronze medals in the 2019 International Beer Cup, the 2019 International Beer Cup (IBC), gold and silver medals in the 2020 Australian International Beer Awards, and gold and silver medals in the 2021 Monde Selection Awards.

SABECO continues to enhance its brand presence via modern channels to reach consumers.

SABECO cleaned up at the MMA Smarties Awards Vietnam 2024, a prestigious marketing awards ceremony held on October 25. The company's Bia Saigon won silver in the Social Media Marketing category for its Tết 2024 campaign, 'Welcome the Dragon Year – Multiple Prosperity', while Dragon Gem, its augmented reality game, won another silver for the firm in the WEB 3.0 Technologies Marketing category.

The MMA Smarties Awards, organised by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), honours outstanding marketing strategies that use technology to engage consumers and enhance brand experiences. By celebrating these outstanding campaigns, the award honours brands that effectively combine creativity and technology.

In 2023, Bia Saigon earned gold in the Omnichannel Marketing category at the MMA Smarties Awards for its Tết 2023 campaign '63 is 1', and also won gold in the Cross Digital Media Marketing category. — VNS