Agro-forestry-fishery sector posts a trade surplus 62 per cent higher in January – October

HÀ NỘI — The agro–forestry–fishery sector posted a trade surplus of US$15.21 billion in the first 10 months of this year, representing a rise of 62.2 per cent over the same period last year, on robust exports, according to the latest updates of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Statistics showed that Việt Nam earned revenue of $5.91 billion from agro-forestry-fishery export in October, bringing the total export revenue in the ten-month period to $51.74 billion, an year-on-year increase of 20.2 per cent.

Specifically, exports of agricultural products totalled $27.38 billion in the period, up 25.6 per cent, husbandry products $423.5 million, up 2.7 per cent, fishery products $8.33 billion, up 12 per cent, forestry products $14.05 billion, up 19.9 per cent and salt $4.6 million, a drop of 0.2 per cent.

Asia is the largest export market of Việt Nam’s agro-forestry-fishery products which holds a share of 48.2 per cent, followed by American and European markets with shares of 23.5 per cent and 11.5 per cent, respectively. Exports to Africa and Oceania remained modest with shares of1.8 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

In the period, exports to Asia rose by 17.2 per cent, America by 24.7 per cent and European by 34.1 per cent.

The US is the largest export market of Việt Nam, accounting for 21.6 per cent of Việt Nam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports. China came second with 21.5 per cent, followed by Japan with 6.5 per cent. Exports to the US rose by 25.9 per cent, China by 11.4 per cent and Japan by 5.9 per cent in the period.

The country imported $36.53 billion worth of agro-forestry-fishery products in the period, up 8.5 per cent.

China, Brazil and the US are the largest suppliers of agro-forestry-fishery products to Việt Nam in the period with shares of 9.6 per cent, 8 per cent and 7.7 per cent, respectively.

The import of agro-forestry-fishery products from China rose 28.3 per cent in the period, Brazil by 8 per cent and the US by 5.8 per cent.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến said that if the current growth rate is maintained, Việt Nam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports are expected to reach $60-61 billion this year. — VNS