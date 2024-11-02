Việt Nam's halal food challenge to align with global standards

Việt Nam is positioning itself as a key player in the global halal food market but faces challenges in aligning its certification processes with the diverse requirements of Muslim countries. Ramlan Osman, director of Việt Nam Halal Certification Authority (HALCERT) under the Việt Nam Certification Centre, discusses with Việt Nam News the strategies and opportunities for Việt Nam to tap into the rising demand for halal products worldwide.

What challenges does Việt Nam face in aligning its halal certification processes with the diverse requirements of Muslim countries, and how can these be overcome?

Việt Nam faces significant challenges in harmonising its halal certification standards with the diverse requirements of Muslim countries, particularly those in the Middle East. Countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar – have specific technical standards, as does SMIIC in Turkey, though all follow Shariah principles based on the Quran.

In April 2024, Việt Nam established its own Halal certification body, HALCERT, with standards based on TCVN 12944:2020 for halal food and beverages. To gain global recognition, Việt Nam needs to collaborate closely with international halal bodies to ensure compatibility with these varying standards.

How can Việt Nam differentiate itself from established halal exporters like Malaysia and Indonesia?

Việt Nam has distinct advantages that could set it apart from established halal exporters such as Malaysia and Indonesia. With around 20 leading export products, including rice, coffee beans, spices, fruits, vegetables, and confectionery, Việt Nam already enjoys high demand across 57 Muslim countries. Lower production costs for these goods offer a competitive edge.

To further distinguish itself, Việt Nam could implement a robust branding strategy, with "Made-in-Việt Nam" campaigns that highlight its halal-certified offerings. Government agencies like the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism can play key roles in raising awareness, similar to initiatives in other countries.

How well-equipped is Việt Nam in terms of infrastructure, technology, and expertise to meet halal standards, and where are the critical gaps?

Việt Nam faces gaps in infrastructure, technology, and expertise for meeting strict halal standards, especially important in its aspiration to become a halal hub as a minority Muslim nation. Raising awareness about halal principles among businesses, students, NGOs, and the public is essential. Key priorities include developing halal-certified food services such as restaurants, cafés, and production facilities, while fostering expertise in halal standards across food and non-food sectors.

Infrastructure improvements are needed, including the establishment of Muslim-friendly centres in major cities, alongside digital resources like mobile apps for quick access to halal dining, prayer locations, and mosques.

Although Việt Nam has advanced technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things, effectively leveraging these tools to support halal accessibility and awareness is the next critical step.

What impact could halal exports have on Việt Nam’s economy, particularly for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and what policies would best support their participation?

Halal exports have the potential to open up significant revenue streams for Việt Nam, echoing the economic impact seen in Malaysia, where both general and halal-specific exports contribute substantially to GDP. High-demand halal products such as coffee, spices, agricultural produce, and seafood could allow Việt Nam to enter a new market.

For SMEs, this presents expansion opportunities, but success requires targeted support. Establishing a central coordinating body similar to Malaysia’s Halal Industry Development Corporation could help guide halal export development, manage government-to-government relations, and provide a framework for growth. Coordinated efforts across sectors would enable Việt Nam to strengthen its halal export potential and realise economic benefits.

What role does Việt Nam’s agricultural and seafood sector play in establishing itself as a reliable halal food source, especially amid growing demand for sustainable and organic products?

Việt Nam’s agricultural and seafood sectors are central to its positioning as a reliable halal food source, especially with rising interest in sustainable and organic halal options. As these markets expand, Việt Nam’s producers must adhere to high halal compliance standards to compete effectively.

Agricultural producers can meet halal requirements by implementing ethical farming practices and permissible processing methods. The aquaculture sector can similarly align with halal standards through strict guidelines on breeding, feeding, and processing seafood. By prioritising halal certification and exploring halal organic product offerings, Vietnamese producers can not only meet consumer demand but also entice buyers focused on health and sustainability.

How can Việt Nam respond to emerging trends, such as demand for plant-based and functional halal foods, within Muslim-majority markets?

To meet the demand for plant-based and functional halal foods among Muslim-majority consumers, Việt Nam should actively promote its products on the global stage. Just as Thailand has earned the title “Halal Kitchen” of the world, Việt Nam could emphasise its unique offerings, particularly in plant-based and functional foods.

Việt Nam, with nearly 60 global halal trade shows each year, has significant opportunities to showcase its products. Participation in events like the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) and the Dubai Halal Expo would elevate Việt Nam’s visibility in the halal market and build brand recognition.

By connecting with international buyers and industry leaders at these expos, Việt Nam can generate interest in its halal products.

Supported by the right marketing and international exposure, Việt Nam’s plant-based and functional halal foods have the potential to thrive in this competitive marketplace, establishing Việt Nam as a key player in the global halal food industry. VNS