PM calls for development of domestic Halal industry

By Bảo Hoa

HÀ NỘI — Developing a Halal sector in Việt Nam is an important task and will be a pillar for the country's international economic cooperation in the future, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the first national Halal conference, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hà Nội.

The conference introduced Việt Nam’s potential and strengths for Halal food production practices and discussed opportunities for collaborations with international partners.

It featured more than 350 representatives from domestic and international organisations and businesses, including Muslim businesses and Halal certification agencies.

Speaking at the conference, PM Chính said: "We consider the development of the Halal market as an important economic cooperation, a new pillar, a new driving force in developing relations with countries, especially Muslim countries and communities around the world.

"We attach great importance to the development of the Halal sector, identifying this as a new direction in production activities. We consider halal a golden opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to improve production capacity and strengthen cooperation with partners to effectively participate in the Halal market and the global Halal value chain."

Halal food refers to products permitted and considered ‘lawful’ under Islamic Law, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

It means that they must adhere to certain Islamic rules regarding the food origins, how animals are slaughtered and how the food is prepared, processed, packaged, transported and stored.

The market value of the global Halal industry is estimated to reach $10 trillion before 2028, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

With the number of Muslim people currently accounting for one-fourth of the world’s population and forecast to reach 2.8 billion by 2050, the global Halal industry has enormous growth potential.

Việt Nam aims to tap into this agricultural and food sector and lean on the 17 free trade agreements it has signed to reach this robustly growing market.

Memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements were exchanged between Vietnamese and international businesses at the conference.

Experts stressed the importance of helping Vietnamese products get certified by authorised Halal agencies, which is a crucial step to get access to the global Halal market.

"It’s not just about products meeting the requirements, it’s about earning the confidence of Muslim consumers worldwide," said Mohamed Jinna, chair of Halal India, India's leading provider of Halal certifications, recognised in 120 countries.

“Halal certification is the bridge between Việt Nam and the global Muslim community, a bridge that leads to unprecedented trade, partnerships, and investment.”

He urged the Vietnamese authorities and businesses to invest in modernising and standardising the halal certification process.

“In today’s competitive marketplace, the certification process must be seamless, transparent, and globally recognised,” he said.

“By partnering with internationally recognised halal certification bodies, Việt Nam can ensure that its products adhere to the stringent requirements of halal markets worldwide.

“This will enable Vietnamese businesses to export confidently to the Muslim-majority nations of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and beyond, opening doors to new trade opportunities.”

Yousif AlHarbi, executive vice president of corporate services at Saudi Halal Center, an agency under the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, said that Saudi Arabia was committed to partnering with Việt Nam to develop a robust Halal ecosystem.

“By working closely with Vietnamese authorities, we aim to ensure that Halal certification in Việt Nam not only meets compliance standards but is also internationally recognised, thereby enabling Vietnamese products to access new markets and expand the country's export capabilities.” — VNS